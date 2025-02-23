Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Reality TV

Australian Idol 2025: John Van Beek’s illness could force him out of the competition

'I was really sick'
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Lucy Croke Profile
Loading the player...

Australian Idol Top 30 participant John Van Beek is rocked by an illness this week that could threaten his chance to win the competition.

Advertisement

“I started to feel really sick,” John, 19, tells TV WEEK. “It was really tricky – I wasn’t in the best shape.”

Australian Idol's John Van Beek shows off his gymnastic skills.
John’s gymnastic skills had the judges flipping out.

With his fate on the show hanging in the balance, John made every effort not to let things get the better of him, which he did by drawing on what he learnt from his time as an elite gymnast.

“I started bringing all these things from gymnastics over,” he recalls. “Keeping my mental focus in check and only focusing  on the things that I can control.”

Advertisement

After years training as a gymnast, John’s life flipped upside down when a horrific accident pulled him from the sport.

“A week out from nationals, I landed  on the frame of a trampoline,” John says.  “I hyperextended and dislocated my arm. Of course it hurt, but there was [also] lots of anger because now I was missing out  on my dream.”

John had often listened to music while training – and his dream switched from being an athlete to a musician. 

“I found this spark in music,” he says.  “I started dancing, I started playing instruments. An awareness awoke inside me that music is an actual career that  I can do.”

Advertisement
Australian Idol's John Van Beek at the audition.
Australian Idol’s John was speechless when he impressed the judges at the audition.

Now, the Idol contestant loves to busk on the streets, and doing it has brought him so much joy and pulled him from that dark place when he didn’t know what his future held.

“I have struggled with a bit of mental health [issues] in my time,” John says. “That’s because I was taking a break from music. When I go for a busk, I get that joy from everyone else.”

Will John be able to channel that joy and keep it together as he battles to overcome his illness and impress the Idol judges and the pubic enough to stay in the competition?

Advertisement

Australian Idol airs Monday and Tuesday, 7.30pm, and Sunday, 7pm on Channel Seven

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement