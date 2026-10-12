Love Island Australia 2026: Meet the sexy new islanders heading into the villa

Another year, another group of impossibly beautiful singles heading into the villa for a few weeks of banter and debauchery on Love Island Australia for our entertainment.

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Who will be the villain? Who will find love? And most importantly, who will make it to the end with love in their heart and potentially $50,000 AUD in their pocket Only time will tell.

For everything you need to know about Love Island Australia 2026 — including the cheeky new Islanders — keep on reading.

Hotties alert! (Image: Love Island Australia)

Everything you need to know about Love Island Australia 2026

Table of Contents

Meet the islanders on Love Island Australia 2026

Who is the host of Love Island Australia?

Where is Love Island Australia filmed in 2026?

Where can I watch Love Island Australia?

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Meet the Love Island Australia 2026 islanders

Lachie, 26, NSW

Lachie is pretty opinionated. He knows what he wants and isn’t afraid to ruffle some feathers to get it.(Image: Love Island Australia / TV WEEK)

Sydney chiropractor Lachie is a regular on the fashion and nightlife scene, mixing modelling gigs with Club Rose Bay and outspoken viral TikToks.

You can follow Lachie on Instagram at @lachiecubis.

Amanda, 26, NSW

Amanda is hoping to find a tall, tattooed and emotional intelligent man in the villa. (Image: Love Island Australia / TV WEEK)

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Straight-A student Amanda is a self-confessed sponge for information who grew up reading National Geographic and watching the news. She also lost 12 kilos after her last relationship.

You can follow Amanda on Instagram at @amandaboue.

Zel, 29, Qld

Zel can speak English, Portuguese, Spanish and French! Impressive, no? (Image: Love Island Australia / TV WEEK)

British-raised Zel speaks four languages and previously played professional football, including in West Ham’s development squad. He now models for brands including Nike and Adidas.

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You can follow Zel on Instagram at @merizel_dossantos.

Phoebe, 23, SA

Phoebe says she is a hopeless romantic who can’t help but let the water-works flow, so expect some tears! (Image: Love Island Australia / TV WEEK)

South Australian heiress Phoebe spent $70,000 of her inheritance in just six months. The blonde theatre kid has appeared in around 70 plays and 30 musicals.

You can follow Phoebe on Instagram at @febejamieson.

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Jordan, 24, ACT

Jordan describes himself as “charming, cheeky and confident”. (Image: Love Island Australia)

Canberra’s Jordan is the son of a former Prime Minister of Tonga and calls himself an “international landlord”. He owns premium rental apartments in Tonga for diplomats and VIP guests.

You can follow Jordan on Instagram at @jxrdankaho.

Natalie, 23, Qld

Natalie is exhausted after dating influencers, playboys and fakes. She wants something real. (Image: Love Island Australia / TV WEEK)

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Gold Coast airline ground crew Natalie calls herself a lover girl who falls hard and fast. She’s also very familiar with angry travellers and delayed flights.

You can follow Natalie on Instagram at @__nataliemaree.

Keanu, 25, NSW

Keanu is known for his infectious laughter and he loves to joke around. (Image: Love Island Australia / TV WEEK)

The former North Queensland Cowboys and Newcastle Knights player swapped the NRL for the tools after moving to Australia from New Zealand aged 17.

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You can follow Keanu on Instagram at @keanuwainohu.

Sammi, 23, NZ

Sammi isn’t afraid to fight for someone she likes, especially after beating 170 girls to get the Miss New Zealand crown. (Image: Love Island Australia / TV WEEK)

Former Miss New Zealand Sammi beat 170 women to win her crown and spent the past year travelling the world. Despite a few flings with All Blacks players, she hasn’t been kissed in nearly two years.

You can follow Sammi on Instagram at @sammi.anni.

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Jarrar, 22, NSW

Jarrar is cheeky, confident and can’t help but be the loudest person in whatever room he walks into. (Image: Love Island Australia / TV WEEK)

Wollongong diesel fitter Jarrar is constantly mistaken for footy player Reece Walsh, earning the nickname “Walshy from Wish”. He even dates older women, including a recent 40-year-old.

You can follow Jarrar on Instagram at @jarrarhaidar.

Ava, 24, WA

Ava hopes to find a man who can make her laugh and stay faithful. (Image: Love Island Australia / TV WEEK)

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Geordie bombshell Ava swapped Newcastle for Perth, works as a traffic controller and loves rosé with the girls. She also once responded to cheating with dog poo and slashed tyres.

You can follow Ava on Instagram at @ava.toulson.

Jack, 24, Qld

While Jack tells his dates that he’s not a player, his track record seems to say otherwise. (Image: Love Island Australia / TV WEEK)

Often mistaken for AI, this tatted Gold Coast hottie trains tradies to become sales machines. He’s also been known to get tattoos of girls’ names to prove his love.

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You can follow Jack on Instagram at @j.wheldon.

Shawnee, 27, Qld

After a rollercoaster relationship, Shawnee says she’s officially single and ready to mingle! (Image: Love Island Australia / TV WEEK)

High-energy Gold Coast personal trainer Shawnee runs her own online fitness business and describes herself as an “extroverted introvert” whose face gives away exactly what she’s thinking.

You can follow Shawnee on Instagram at @shawnee.schein.

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Oli, 26, WA

Oli is looking for a genuine connection and describes himself as being emotional available. (Image: Love Island Australia / TV WEEK)

Perth personal trainer Oli’s thirst trap went viral after his Nan photographed it. The former nerdy, overweight kid now towers at six-foot-five.

You can follow Oli on Instagram at @Oliverspitteler.

Layla, 22, ACT

Layla refers to herself as Canberra’s hottest export! Get it, girl! (Image: Love Island Australia / TV WEEK)

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Canberra’s Layla loves glam dinners, nightclubs and girls’ trips, but her last boyfriend ghosted her for weeks before dumping her seven days before their European holiday.

You can follow Layla on Instagram @laylaawilsonn.

Who is the host of Love Island Australia?

Love Island Australia is hosted by the one, the only Sophie Monk.

The former popstar turned Aussie media icon has been fronting the series since 2018, bringing her own sense of humour and levity to the role.

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Where is Love Island Australia filmed in 2027?

The Love Island villa has officially moved! While previous seasons of television’s spiciest reality show has been filmed in Mallorca, Spain, this time around the Aussie iteration of the show has taken up residence in the same villa in Fiji that the American version films in.

Where can I watch Love Island Australia?

You can tune into Love Island Australia from Monday to Thursday, 10am on 9Now and 8.30pm on Nine Network.

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