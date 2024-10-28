It is our favourite time of the year when we can turn on the television to watch Bombshells, Islanders and Gods find their ‘one’ on Love Island Australia 2024.

For a sixth season of heels, bikinis, moustaches and unbuttoned shirts, the contestants travel to Mallorca, Spain and will be guided by host and Australian sweetheart Sophie Monk.

In 2024, Channel Nine will welcome two Love Island Gods that will shake up the villa for worse or for better. In addition, the new season has introduced Hotel Amor where the Islanders will be sent away to a hotel for one night but not in their couple – with different people.

With so many beautiful people in such close quarters, the fireworks are bound to go off – but which is these couplings will survive the season?

Love Island Australia couples were formed in the first episode, but it wouldn’t be a reality dating television series if there weren’t some twists, turns and heartbreak.

Continue scrolling to see the 2024 couples on Love Island Australia.

