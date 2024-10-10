On an island off the coast of Spain, lives a collection of ready to mingle singles constantly donned in swimwear as they pursue ‘the one’ on Love Island Australia 2024.

Despite speculation of her departure, Channel Nine has confirmed Love Island legacy host Sophie Monk will return to the villa to guide and crucify the new contestants.

Sophie Monk returns in 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

The new season will see 12 contestants enter the villa in what has been described as the “spiciest, the feistiest and the hottest” season, premiering on Channel 9 and 9Now on October 28, 2024.

However, there is an unexpected “world first” twist this season as Love Island introduces the “gods.” The Love Island Gods will either use their heavenly powers for good or for evil.

So, who are the lost in love singles preparing to get tangled up in romance, drama, cringe-worthy moments and body oil?

Below we’ve listed all the contestants entering the villa on Love Island Australia 2024, including the two surprise twists “gods.”

