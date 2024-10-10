On an island off the coast of Spain, lives a collection of ready to mingle singles constantly donned in swimwear as they pursue ‘the one’ on Love Island Australia 2024.
Despite speculation of her departure, Channel Nine has confirmed Love Island legacy host Sophie Monk will return to the villa to guide and crucify the new contestants.
The new season will see 12 contestants enter the villa in what has been described as the “spiciest, the feistiest and the hottest” season, premiering on Channel 9 and 9Now on October 28, 2024.
However, there is an unexpected “world first” twist this season as Love Island introduces the “gods.” The Love Island Gods will either use their heavenly powers for good or for evil.
So, who are the lost in love singles preparing to get tangled up in romance, drama, cringe-worthy moments and body oil?
Below we’ve listed all the contestants entering the villa on Love Island Australia 2024, including the two surprise twists “gods.”
Sydney Paight
USA, 24, Influencer and Model
Sydney is one of the two Love Island Gods entering the villa in 2024. However, she isn’t a newbie to the format after making it to the 2022 finale in the US.
Steph Brousmiche
France, 25, Model
Steph is the second Love Island God to be joining this season. Like Sydney, he is familiar with the reality TV series after appearing in the French iteration in 2023 and the Love Island Games in Fiji.
Zane Prophet
QLD, 24, Civil Construction Worker
Xanthe Wessen
NSW, 21, Property Stylist
Mimi Paranihi
NSW, 25, Brand Owner and Fashion Designer
Taylor Reid
VIC, 28, Stevedore
Taylor, who appeared on The Summit earlier this year, will be joining the 2024 season as a Week One Bombshell.
Indigo Vickery-Carthew
QLD, 23, Sales Manager
Em Miguel-Leigh
NSW, 26, Model and Content Creator
Dylan Towolawi
NSW, 25, Construction Worker
Sophie Mills
QLD, 22, Enrolled Nurse
Bubbly personality, Sophie will be a Week One Bombshell in the villa. She applied for Love Island 2023, however, narrowly missed out.
Niko Fotopoulos
NSW, 28, Builder
Eilisha Purcell
QLD, 25, Support Worker
Hannah Steinfeld
VIC, 24, Nursing Student
Kane Godlevsky
SA, 23, Carpenter