Single & ready to mingle: Meet the contestants entering the villa on Love Island Australia 2024

But there is a twist this season...
Profile picture of Tia Thomas Profile
On an island off the coast of Spain, lives a collection of ready to mingle singles constantly donned in swimwear as they pursue ‘the one’ on Love Island Australia 2024.

Despite speculation of her departure, Channel Nine has confirmed Love Island legacy host Sophie Monk will return to the villa to guide and crucify the new contestants.

Sophie Monk returns in 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

The new season will see 12 contestants enter the villa in what has been described as the “spiciest, the feistiest and the hottest” season, premiering on Channel 9 and 9Now on October 28, 2024.

However, there is an unexpected “world first” twist this season as Love Island introduces the “gods.” The Love Island Gods will either use their heavenly powers for good or for evil.

So, who are the lost in love singles preparing to get tangled up in romance, drama, cringe-worthy moments and body oil?

Below we’ve listed all the contestants entering the villa on Love Island Australia 2024, including the two surprise twists “gods.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Sydney Paight 

USA, 24, Influencer and Model

Sydney is one of the two Love Island Gods entering the villa in 2024. However, she isn’t a newbie to the format after making it to the 2022 finale in the US.

(Credit: Instagram)

Steph Brousmiche 

France, 25, Model

Steph is the second Love Island God to be joining this season. Like Sydney, he is familiar with the reality TV series after appearing in the French iteration in 2023 and the Love Island Games in Fiji.

(Credit: Instagram)

Zane Prophet

QLD, 24, Civil Construction Worker

(Credit: Instagram)

Xanthe Wessen

NSW, 21, Property Stylist

(Credit: Instagram)

Mimi Paranihi

NSW, 25, Brand Owner and Fashion Designer

(Credit: Instagram)

Taylor Reid 

VIC, 28, Stevedore

Taylor, who appeared on The Summit earlier this year, will be joining the 2024 season as a Week One Bombshell.

(Credit: Instagram)

Indigo Vickery-Carthew

QLD, 23, Sales Manager

(Credit: Instagram)

Em Miguel-Leigh

NSW, 26, Model and Content Creator

(Credit: Instagram)

Dylan Towolawi

NSW, 25, Construction Worker

(Credit: Instagram)

Sophie Mills

QLD, 22, Enrolled Nurse

Bubbly personality, Sophie will be a Week One Bombshell in the villa. She applied for Love Island 2023, however, narrowly missed out.

(Credit: Instagram)

Niko Fotopoulos

NSW, 28, Builder

(Credit: Instagram)

Eilisha Purcell

QLD, 25, Support Worker

(Credit: Instagram)

Hannah Steinfeld

VIC, 24, Nursing Student

(Credit: Instagram)

Kane Godlevsky

SA, 23, Carpenter

Profile picture of Tia Thomas
Profile Tia Thomas Senior Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism and Media Production, Tia began her career in media 2022. She writes on the Now To Love website, particularly for the legacy brand TV Week and manages its social media platforms. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer on Now To Love, writing predominately for TV Week while managing all its social media platforms. It is here she can combine her professional and personal passions for reality TV, drama, celebrity, Australian and International TV – and donning her favourite clothes for a red carpet to interview some of television’s best.

