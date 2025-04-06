If anyone knows how to find love after the horrors of the dating world, it’s Love Triangle Reunion host Chrishell Stause. “I used to be drawn to people who weren’t serving me,” the US actress tells TV WEEK. “Sometimes it takes getting out of your own head and being open. In staying open, I found my soulmate.”

The bombshell new seven-week season of Love Triangle sees five singles each choose between two potential suitors, sight unseen. After connecting through written messages, they decide which of the two they feel most compatible with.

Chrishell has been candid about her own struggles to find a soulmate (Credit: Stan)

They then move in together to build on that connection… until the other suitor comes knocking. Cue betrayal, heartbreak… and a whole lot of drama.

This season’s singles include wedding pet chauffeur Ariana, 29; business analyst Bernie, 27; nurse manager Chloe, 25; concreter Payton, 25; and videographer Mike, 50, who you might recognise from his time on Married at First Sight.

In a Love Triangle first, the cast comes back together at the end of the season for a juicy Reunion Special hosted by Selling Sunset star Chrishell, who won a Daytime Emmy for her role on Days of Our Lives. And, according to Chrishell, it all turns to glorious chaos.

“There are some villains,” she reveals. “They out-villain all the villains from previous seasons. There are moments when I have to be the bearer of bad news [as contestants watch scenes for the first time], and it was hard.”

She also had some sage advice for the drama-fuelled cast.

“They need therapy,” Chrishell says with a laugh. “Actually, I’m being serious. I see so many of them as younger versions of myself, and the only difference is that I went to a lot of therapy.

“There’s a mix of people [this season] where one will be hurting, and one will do the hurting; but, even if they aren’t the villain, they have to accept their part in the situation. I think they can learn a lot from that.

“I’m really rooting for them,” she adds. “You guys are going to have such favourites. The show is really going to boost a few people – they won’t be single for very long after this!”

Looking for love, from left: Mike, Ariana, Chloe, Payton and Bernie (Credit: Stan)

Chrishell, 43, has found her own happy ending with Aussie musician G Flip. The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2023 and now split their time between hustling careers, travelling and binge-watching reality TV together.

“G and I love watching reality television,” Chrishell says with a smile. “I just love G’s takes and comments on things. We watched Love Triangle together, and it was so much fun.”

Chrishell is also breaking into the Aussie TV scene, recently guest-starring as glamorous and sassy entrepreneur Yasmine Shields on Neighbours.

“I had the best experience,” she recalls. “In any other situation where you are working those crazy hours, it could be a little daunting; but, honestly, I was so sad to leave. I really miss it.”

With so many ties to Australia, which she now calls her “second home”, fingers crossed we’ll be seeing a lot more of Chrishell on our screens.

