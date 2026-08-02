‘She didn’t have much to offer’: FWAW contestant’s theory on Farmer Dylan and Ally’s breakup

Lily Tomkinson was only on Farmer Wants A Wife briefly before quitting Farmer Dylan’s farm — but her short stint on the reality show had a big impact.

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The animal rescuer and conservationist has become a huge Instagram success and this was after she found herself in a reality TV feud with Dylan’s winner, Ally Horsburgh.

With Ally confirming the couples split to Woman’s Day post-reunion episode, one person wasn’t left surprised by the news: and that was Lily.

In an exclusive chat with Woman’s Day, Lily shared her theories of why Ally and Dylan’s relationship didn’t work out. “Ally wants kids straight away, and I know for a fact that Dylan doesn’t, and he wants to prioritise his career. I’m surprised that they even saw eye to eye on that,” Lily said.

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Lily claims that the exes had different priorities. “He wants to prioritise rodeo and stuff. And how does she really fit into that? That would be my question. I don’t know the intricacies [of their relationship] but I’m just guessing as an outsider.”

After interacting on the farm, Lily spotted some ‘red flags’ in Ally’s behaviour. “She did like call herself a girl’s girl all the time, but then would go behind everyone’s backs and do shady stuff. I feel like that is a bit of a red flag,” Lily said.

“I think she’s a nice girl, but just not someone that I would choose to be friends with on the outside. It’s hard being in this environment when you’re in forced proximity with all these girls. You want to try and get along. But I think the age difference for me is the biggest thing. It’s hard to be friends with girls who are 21 years old.”

Lily also questioned Dylan being cast on a show literally called ‘Farmer Wants A Wife’ in his early-20s. “Is anyone looking for a wife at 24 years old?” she asked.

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“I get it. They want the show to appeal to a younger audience. Maybe we should call it something like Farmer Wanted A Girlfriend?”

Ally’s ‘ridiculous’ antics with Dylan behind the scenes

When Lily found out that Dylan selected Ally as her winner, she admitted, “I wasn’t surprised. I think it was pretty obvious.”

Lily went on to claim that Ally took up most of the farmers’ time, alienating him from the rest of his ladies. “Ally knew that she didn’t have much to offer in terms of fitting into farm life and stuff. She didn’t really have a job or anything,” Lily said.

There is tension in the air between Farmer Dylan and Ally at the Farmer Wants A Wife reunion. Credit: Seven.

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“She was aware of that. When she was in any group setting, she would pull Dylan aside and take him away for ages, and she would do that every single time. And all of us girls were like, ‘Oh my God, this is ridiculous!’ She’d take him for hours and hours. I’m sure the producers had something to do with that as well.”

The worst instance came when the women were taken to play footy. “It was early in the night, and then they went off. We didn’t see them again for the rest of the night,” she said.

“Then the episode with the black-tie dinner when she swooped in… that was constant from Ally, and like good on her. She played the game very well.”

Lily on what happened with Ally and Dylan after Farmer Wants A Wife

Lily admits she was initially on good terms with Dylan post-FWAW but that relationship has since soured. “We were in contact a little bit. I just checked in and said that I hope there’s no hard feelings with the way I left the farm,” she said.

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“He understood, and we were on decent terms. And then when the show started airing and the stuff between Ally and I was tense, he wasn’t really a fan of that and the stuff I was saying in articles. But I mean, at the same time, I’m just telling the truth. We’re not in contact anymore.”

As for the women she spent time with on the farm, Lily doesn’t consider them close friends these days. “We were a little bit in touch before the show aired, but we’re not really in touch anymore,” she shared.

“I think it’s really difficult to have a positive relationship with girls when you were chasing the same man. I’m really good friends with the girls from all the other farms, but no, I don’t really keep in touch with the girls from my farm.”

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