EXCLUSIVE: Inside Lily’s dramatic Farmer Wants A Wife exit and the devastating fallout that followed

She was the animal-loving beauty who seemed to instantly capture the heart of Farmer Dylan. But after the double dates gone awry Lily took things into her own hands and quit the show for good!

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While it appeared Lily got fed up of Ally and Dylan’s connection, especially when it resulted in a kiss on their double date, a close friend of Lily’s has exclusively spoken to Woman’s Day, revealing that, in classic reality TV form, some facts were missed along the way.

“Lily thought the show was going to be an authentic chance at finding love, but it turned out to be a total joke,” her close confidante reveals. “The whole environment of having five women chase one guy was just demoralising and awful for her. She isn’t a sneaky person, and she just couldn’t stand the production games.”

Things got tense between Ally and Lily. (Credit: Seven)

While Lily genuinely was keen to find love on Farmer, she soon became fed up with production playing the girls off against each other,

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During Sunday night’s episode, Lily chose to leave the farm, saying “I came here to find something and I’m trying to follow my heart and my heart is telling me it doesn’t belong here.

“I’m having a hard time justifying everything I’ve put on line to be here. The world’s on fire, the ocean is dying, and I can’t get past it.”

While her passionate speech was a bit left-field, the source close to Lily says many of her scenes were cut, including her backstory as a vet nurse, and the more intimate chats she and Dylan had opening up to one another.

“It’s all curated, it’s all staged,” the source says. “She thought it was a waste of time when she could get back to saving animals. She wasn’t in love or salty, she thought there could have been something with Dylan. She was trying to find a real partner.”

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Sadly, things went from bad to worse with Lily after she left the show. Not long after returning home, she was let go from her dream job at a prestigious wildlife facility.

The official reason for her shock dismissal was cited as minor uniform violations, but insiders claim the reality was far more cutthroat.

“Lily was absolutely beside herself and traumatised by how she was treated,” says the close friend.

Now back to doing what she does best – studying and dedicating her life to volunteering for local wildlife – Lily is keen to put the experiences behind her and focus on her passion for helping animals.

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But as for any reality TV in her future?

“She’s just glad to be back to reality,” says her friend. “Lily is a natural, honest person, and she’s ready to put this drama behind her.”

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