‘I still agree with everything I said’: Farmer Wants A Wife’s Miranda on her ‘villain edit’

Miranda is one of the most talked-about figures on this season of Farmer Wants A Wife – and she’s ready to address it.

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The 2026 contestant speaks with Woman’s Day to give her side of the drama that’s played out on screen, respond to the “villain edit” label, and explain why she believes the other women had the wrong idea about her from the start.

(Credit: Seven)

‘I was misjudged’

On the group dynamic at Zac’s farm, Miranda says she felt misjudged by the other women – an experience that isn’t new to her.

“I do definitely think it was a bit unfair and I was misjudged, which is what I went in saying I had dealt with in the past,” she says, referring to the fact that she has dealt with people being “jealous” of her before.

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She partly attributes the tension to the competitive format of the show.

“I would say I carry myself quite well and girls don’t like it when someone else is doing better than them,” she says. “I think coming on the show, I was maybe a little bit intimidating and we were competing for one guy. So I think they were definitely intimidated by me and thought the only way to make themselves feel better was to talk about me among themselves.”

Setting the record straight

On the moments that have drawn the most criticism, Miranda says she has no regrets.

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“I still am watching it and thinking, ‘thank God I did say that’, because I still agree with everything that I said on the show,” she tells us. “I think it’s good to see myself stand up for myself in all of the situations that I did.”

That includes the comment she made about Maya being “desperate” that sparked the confrontation with Farmer Zac’s sister.

“I don’t think I said anything directly bad about [Maya],” she says. “I said her actions were desperate and I still stand by that. I don’t think calling her desperate was anything to do with her personality – I think it was the actions that were made that were desperate, and I feel good about that.”

On her edit more broadly, Miranda says confidence can read differently on screen than it does in person.

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“Confidence can definitely come across a bit villainised very easily on TV, especially when viewers are only seeing small snippets,” she says. “The audience is definitely missing a lot and there is a lot more that’s gone on – but at the same time I’m staying true to myself.”

She’s also not disputing what’s aired.

“All of those words did come out of my mouth, so I can’t deny anything that’s being shown,” she says. “But I think there is context missing in some scenes, and I think it’s important that everyone remembers that.”

(Credit: Seven)

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Responding to her critics

Miranda also responded to comments that she’s too glamorous for a show rooted in rural life – pointing to her own upbringing.

“I actually was brought up on a farm my entire life and my parents still have their farm and I’m there quite often,” she says. “You can’t judge a book by its cover. Yes, I may be glamorous, but I literally come from a farm, so no one can say anything.”

As for the broader perception of her as a villain, Miranda says viewers aren’t getting the full picture.

“I think honestly that I’m just being seen as a mean girl – because you don’t really get to know me and there is so much more to me,” she says. “I do have a nice personality. There is more to me than just being glam and saying things about people that may not come across so positively.”

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If the ‘mean girl’ label sticks, she says she’s not dwelling on it.

“Everyone who knows me knows that I’m not truly like that,” she says. “[I’m] just handling it.”

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