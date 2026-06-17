Why Olivia Newton-John’s widower has taken ‘step back’ amid marriage talk and big ‘change’

It’s the end of an era for the loved ones of late Grease star Olivia Newton-John as the fourth anniversary of the star’s death approaches in August 2026.

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Olivia died aged 73 after a valiant fight against breast cancer in 2022 – and now her daughter Chloe Lattanzi has revealed this year’s Walk For Wellness fundraising event, which was established in her mother’s honour, will be the last.

Chloe, 40, revealed the news in a video posted to social media, that showed her finally scattering her mother’s ashes in a “sacred garden”.

Chloe shared the news in a video posted to Instagram. (Credit: Instagram/chloelattanziofficial)

“Sprinkling your ashes in the sacred garden where we will be holding our final walk, but not our final fundraiser,” Chloe shared in the video.

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“My darling community, please celebrate this last walk as mama is as a new beginning,” Chloe wrote in the video caption.

“Energy must transmute, change, elevate as we do, as nature does. So this is our last walk…. Now we fly. Please share to reassure our scared community this is the move mama wanted to make.”

Now insiders have revealed more about the decision, and how life for Olivia’s widower John Easterling, 74, has moved forward since his wife’s death.

Chloe Lattanzi reassured the Walk For Wellness community that fundraising would continue.(Credit: Instagram/chloelattanziofficial)

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“Olivia would have mixed feelings about ending the Walk. On one hand, of course she’d feel sad – that annual Walk for Wellness became such a beautiful, joyful tradition. It was one of the ways she turned her cancer battle into something positive and communal and after she died it became a huge crutch in helping Chloe heal,” a source told Woman’s Day, adding that Olivia loved seeing crowds of people walking in pink “celebrating life, raising money and feeling connected”.

“Ending something that carried her name and spirit for over a decade would sting a bit, but don’t underestimate how pragmatic and forward-thinking she was,” the insider adds.

“Olivia hated waste and if the family and the cancer centre have decided the event has run its course, she’d be mostly at peace with it. Now they can help more people through new less costly ways.”

The insider goes on to say that Olivia would have wanted her legacy to “evolve and stay relevant” rather than “become a burden”.

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“She’d be proud that it’s ending on a high note and that Chloe and the team are smart enough to change with the times.”

As for John, the insider adds: “He has taken a step back to instead honour Olivia through his research fund, but he prefers a more private life now.”

Olivia Newton-John’s widower is said to prefer a “private life’ now. (Credit: Getty)

The plant medicine researcher has reportedly been dating American businesswoman Sarah Owen for more than a year, and it appears things are serious between the pair.

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“He’s talking about getting engaged to Sarah, who’s the lookalike of Olivia, but neither of them want the attention,” the source adds.

“He splits his time between Florida, Peru and Australia, but he’s happy to hand the spotlight on the Wellness Walk to Chloe and Tottie [Goldsmith].”

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