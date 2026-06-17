Controversial MAFS star Brook Crompton ‘On cloud nine’ after secretly welcoming first child

Married At First Sight participant Brook Crompton has quietly welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her fiancé Harry.

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The controversial MAFS star exclusively revealed to Woman’s Day in February that she and Harry, who rekindled their romance after MAFS, were engaged and expecting their first baby.

“It honestly feels like everything has fallen into place,” Brook told Woman’s Day at the time. “This is everything I’ve ever wanted – to be with a partner who supports me and loves me for me.”

Brook found out she was pregnant in November last year. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

Close friends of the couple told the Daily Mail that they had welcomed their new bundle of joy and that Brook was ‘absolutely on cloud nine’.

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“She’s so excited to be a mum,” the insider said.

The couple is yet to publicly announce the arrival of their son, or share his name.

Brook and Harry’s relationship timeline

Brook and Harry dated prior to her MAFS journey and reconnected around two weeks after she left the experiment in August last year when her disastrous TV marriage to Chris Nield imploded in the second week due to an off-screen “incident”.

Chris and Brook during a rare happy moment on MAFS. (Credit: Channel Nine)

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A trip to the Maldives soon after cemented the couples relationship again.

“We just had the most beautiful time. We were better than we had ever been,” Brook said.

It was in November last year, when the couple were settling into their new lives together, that Brook had a vivid dream that she was pregnant. Instead of dismissing it as just a crazy dream, she did a pregnancy test and, to her disbelief, found out it was positive.

“We just couldn’t believe it,” Brook shared, adding that the news felt even more surreal given that “two separate psychics also told us we’d have a baby together.”

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Congrats to the new parents!

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