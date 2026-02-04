MAFS villain Chris ‘made to leave’ the show after off-camera incident!

Season 13 of Married Of First Sight has only just started, but already one groom has emerged as this year’s villain.

From the second Chris Nield appeared on screens during the bucks’ party, he riled viewers up. Arrogant, sceptical, rude, disparaging and “fatphobic”, he not only put the audience offside but clearly some of his fellow grooms, as well.

And all of that before the 31-year-old construction supervisor from Victoria married 27-year-old model Brook Crompton, who hails from Queensland.

Thankfully, in an episode of the MAFS Funny Podcast, titled “If You Hate Chris, You’ll Enjoy This Spoiler…”, host Josh Fox has revealed that, in a shock twist, we won’t have to put up with him for long.

Chris Nield has quickly emerged as this season’s villain on Married At First Sight. (Credit: Instagram)

“Well, the good news for you is … he’s not going to be on the show for very long, I think two weeks at best,” he said.

As viewers will no doubt have already noticed, Chris and Brook don’t exactly get off to the best start.

While they do make some progress during their honeymoon, according to Josh, their relationship fails to launch after a series of incidents.

“I’m not going to go into the exact specifics now or spoil too far ahead…” he began. “Trust me when I say, it doesn’t last long.

“She sees straight through him. And there is a big thing that happens and, at one point, she was like, ‘Nope, see ya.’ And yeah, [she] flew home, but then she came back.”

He went on to explain that after Brook “came back”, something happened that “changed everything” – leading to Chris being kicked off the show!

“[Another] big thing happened off-camera that basically changed everything, and he was made to leave within 48 hours of that thing happening,” he teased.

Bride Brook Crompton apparently “sees straight through” her groom, according to Josh Fox’s MAFS Funny Podcast. (Credit: Nine Network)

Who is the villain of MAFS 2026?

If there’s one groom in particular that has rubbed everyone the wrong way already this season, it’s Chris.

In the first episode of the season, we were treated to some of the participants’ audition videos.

From the get-go, Chris made it abundantly clear that he didn’t value the experts’ opinions, making everyone wonder why he would go on the show in the first place.

He then went on to list the things he finds a turn-off in potential partners.

“Fake tan, needy and fat people,” he stated.

Katie Johnston, who appeared on the show in 2025 with groom Tim, has slammed Chris’ “fatphobic” talk. (Credit: Nine Network)

Sharing his feelings with his fellow grooms, he doubled down, saying that “looks are massive” for him and “fat people are no go”.

“It can be harsh, but I’m not afraid to say it,” he said. “I don’t go on the street calling someone fat, but if I have a general interest in someone, they’re generally going to be, like, fit and healthy.”

Katie Johnston, who appeared on MAFS last season, tells Woman’s Day she thinks Chris’ comments are “absolutely disgusting”, slamming his casting as “irresponsible”.

The subject of body shaming herself during her brief time married to Tim on the show, Katie, 39, says Chris’ actions bring back painful memories.

“It is extremely damaging to have people like that, not just for the recipient or the potential match, but for conversations as a whole,” she says.

“MAFS is a massive platform and to have this toxicity out there again, knowingly, is horrendous.”

