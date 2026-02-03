Meet the woman who narrates every jaw-dropping MAFS moment

If there’s one constant in the chaos of Married At First Sight Australia, it’s the calm voice that guides viewers through every eyebrow-raising dinner party and dramatic commitment ceremony.

While contestants fall in and out of love at record speed, the narrator is always there to recap all the madness.

Her commentary has become such a signature part of the show, yet for years, her identity has remained surprisingly low-key.

So, who is the voice behind MAFS? Find out below.

WHO IS THE MAFS AUSTRALIA NARRATOR?

Although many viewers assume the narrator has been the same since the show’s early days, that’s not entirely true.

From 2015 to 2017, the series was voiced by Nine News journalist Georgie Gardner. Despite her name still being listed on some platforms, she is no longer the woman behind the microphone.

From 2018 onward, the role has belonged to Australian actress Helen Dallimore – a fact confirmed to Yahoo! by her representatives in 2025.

Unlike the outspoken participants she narrates, Helen has kept quiet about her involvement with MAFS, never publicly discussing the role. Still, her career speaks volumes.

WHO IS HELEN DALLIMORE?

Helen Dallimore is a highly accomplished performer with an impressive resumé across television, film, and theatre.

TV audiences may recognise her from popular shows such as Home and Away, House Husbands, Here Come the Habibs (where she also worked behind the scenes as a director), and even Midsomer Murders. She’s also directed episodes of the ABC comedy Sando.

Her theatre career is equally remarkable. Helen made history as the first actress to play Glinda in the West End production of Wicked, sharing the stage with major stars including Idina Menzel.

She’s since appeared in a wide range of productions across Australia and the UK, from Into the Woods and Cinderella to Muriel’s Wedding and Legally Blonde: The Musical.

Her performance in Legally Blonde even earned her a Helpmann Award for Best Supporting Actress – one of Australian theatre’s highest honours.

She’s also appeared in films such as Mr Accident, Russian Doll, and Heads Creek.

