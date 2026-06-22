EXCLUSIVE: MAFS’ Bec speaks out about controversial surgery after former bride Dom accuses her of ‘PR ploy’

Married At First Sight’s polarising bride Bec Zacharia has sparked fresh backlash after travelling to Bali for a controversial surgery not yet approved in Australia.

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Bec, alongside other reality stars including 2025 MAFS bride Awhina Rutene, went to Bali for a rib contouring surgery, which is described as a structural cosmetic procedure designed to narrow the waistline and create an hourglass silhouette. Targeting the ‘floating ribs’ (the bottom two pairs of the rib cage) using ultrasonic technology, the ribs are reshaped to address waist proportions that are determined by the underlying skeletal structure.

In a series of podcast chats with Joshua Fox from MAFS Funny, Bec opened up about her issues with her body image and on the day of the surgery, ultimately pulled out of getting it done.

Speaking directly to Woman’s Day, Bec said she was ready to clarify a few things about her decision to initially undergo the surgery and what led her to change her mind.

Bec has bowed out of a rib contouring surgery… for now. (Credit: Instagram)

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“Over the past week there has been significant media attention surrounding my trip to Bali and my consideration of rib contouring surgery and I want to clarify a few things,” Bec said.

“I was invited to Bali by Snatched Waist as part of an influencer collaboration and have been given the opportunity to learn more about the procedure and document that experience. However, despite speculation and assumptions being made online, I have not rushed into any decision.”

“In fact, both Snatched Waist and the hospital have been incredibly supportive throughout this process. At every stage, I have been encouraged to take my time, ask questions, consider my options carefully, and make a decision that feels right for me. I have never been pressured to proceed, and I have been given every opportunity to walk away if I decide the procedure is not aligned with my goals.”

She said she was taking some time to reflect on whether the decision is the right one moving forward, meaning she has not “decided against the surgery, nor have I committed to it. I am simply taking the time to make an informed decision.”

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Former MAFS bride Domenica Calarco has not been shy in voicing her own opinions about the influencer collaboration, leaving a comment on Instagram saying, “Ohh, I get it now. Just another PR ploy to fix her public perception.”

Speaking out about the backlash she has received, Bec had this to say:

“I also want to address some of the commentary that has emerged online. Healthy discussion and differing opinions are part of public life, and I respect that not everyone will agree with my choices. However, the level of personal attacks, bullying and abuse directed at me says far more about the character of those making those comments than it does about mine,” she said.

“I believe every person has the right to make informed decisions about their own body without being subjected to harassment or cruelty. Whether I ultimately choose to proceed or not, that decision will be mine alone.

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As someone documenting this journey publicly, I remain committed to sharing an honest and transparent account of my experience. If I proceed, I will speak openly about the process. If I choose not to proceed, I will be equally honest about that decision.”

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