Maddison reveals why Farmer Wants A Wife’s Alex didn’t take her home

There was drama and turmoil on four out of five farms at the end of Monday’s episode of Farmer Wants A Wife. But on Alex’s farm, everything was calm and happy.

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Farmers Dylan, Zac, Jarrad and Jason had all brought home the woman that their family and friends had chosen for them to go on a date with. But Alex hadn’t. He’d returned from the date alone, saying, “I feel like we’ve already got enough going here,” That left his remaining girls – Eddy, Rachel and Suzannah – looking very relieved.

Alex’s mum Susie thought Maddison would be good for her son. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Alex’s date had been with 29-year-old naturopath student Maddison, chosen for him by his mum Susie and stepdad Bryant because she looked “really bubbly and really friendly-faced”.

Maddison tells TV WEEK that she and Alex got along really well “from the moment we met”.

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“We shared similar values, especially around health and natural living, so conversation felt easy and natural,” she says. “There was definitely a platonic connection, but meeting someone for the first time in that environment comes with a lot of emotions that are difficult to differentiate. After months of anticipation, cameras, and the pressure of the experience, it’s hard to know whether what you’re feeling is a spark, nerves, or a mix of both. What I did know was that I felt comfortable with him and genuinely enjoyed getting to know him.”

She says Alex told her why he wasn’t taking her back to the farm.

“Alex was honest with me and explained that he had developed a stronger connection with someone else. While it was difficult to hear, I respected his decision. I appreciated that he was upfront rather than leading me on, and I think that honesty is important in any relationship. I cannot argue with love, nor would I want someone to pursue me if they had met their special person.”

Maddison enjoyed going on a hike with Alex, but she didn’t make it back to the farm. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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So was she disappointed?

“You could say I was disappointed at the time. I would have liked the opportunity to share more about myself and get to know him more. However, at the same time, I understood and respected his decision. Relationships can’t be forced, and if his feelings were stronger for someone else, then I am grateful he made that decision.”

Catch Farmer Wants A Wife at 7.30pm Monday and 7pm Sunday on Channel Seven or 7plus.

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