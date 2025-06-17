Love is certainly in the air on the 2025 season of Farmer Wants A Wife.

As the season draws to an end, with only Farmer Corey to choose between Chloe or Keeley, TV WEEK is taking a look at whether or not our farmers and their ladies are still together in the real world.

For the 2025 season, the beloved Natalie Gruzlewski returned as full time host for the first time in years.

She successfully guided four out of five farmers – as of writing – to finding love. The farmers for the eleventh season included Jack, Jarrad, Tom, Corey, and Thomas.

It certainly hasn’t been an easy season for the five farmers, battling heartbreak, shock walkouts, secret texts, and jealousy. But alas, love finds a way!

Below, TV WEEK has discovered whether or not the couples from the 2025 season of Farmer Wants A Wife are still together. Continue scrolling to read.

Farmer Tom & Georgie Farmer Tom, a 31-year-old sheep farmer from Borambola NSW, was the second farmer to exit the 2025 season, choosing to exit with Georgie. After declaring his love, it seems the pair remain together in the real world. A source confirmed Tom and Georgie’s relationship to Yahoo Lifestyle, stating they are “100 per cent” still together. “They’re still together, and she’s been spending a lot of time on his farm in Borambola,” they shared. Farmer Thomas & Clarette It was a difficult season for Farmer Thomas, but he found love with Clarette. After a romantic declaration of love, we believe Clarette and Thomas remain together in the real world. While the pair were still on FWAW, a spoiler was leaked revealing Clarette was a school teacher near Kimba, SA. Advertisement Farmer Jack & Sarah Farmer Jack was an intruder in the 2025 season, and after a short run in the reality show, he found love with Sarah. According to New Idea, Sarah is currently living part-time with Jack on his farm in Tasmania. Farmer Jarrad & Chloe Farmer Jarrad declared his love to Chloe early on in the FWAW season. However, we have little hopes the pair remain together in the real world. “They were together just a few days before Chloe and Jarrad both realised this was never going to be a long-term thing,” the insider told Woman’s Day.

