Thinking of applying to The Block? Lisa and Rosco share what they wish they’d known

Did you watch The Block this season and think: “man, I could do that!”. Well, you’re in luck. The production team behind television’s biggest renovation reality show is currently casting for The Block 2027!

But before you fill out the application and grab your tool belt, we spoke to this season’s Blockheads Lisa and Rosco about what they learnt, what they’d do differently if they could do it all again, and the one piece of advice every future contestant needs to hear.

Loading the player…

While the pair walked away with a nifty total profit of $550,000, if they had to do their time over, they say they’d be bolder.

“It’s better to ask for forgiveness than permission,” Rosco tells TV WEEK.

“And never take no for an answer. The girls [winning contestants Courtney and Sev] were a lot better than us at that. Especially me, I would take no.”

“Yeah, I don’t take no,” Lisa adds.

“She’s like a chihuahua, biting at the heels,” Rosco laughs.

Lisa and Rosco would do some things differently. (Image: The Block / Nine)

According to Lisa and Rosco, it’s hard to wrap your head around the social dynamics of the teams while you’re on site and living in the same house as the other Blockheads.

“We definitely spent a large part of the show following the rules and staying within the lines and I don’t think that paid off for us,” Lisa explains.

“We would have got free stuff off everyone and claimed it’s art and the beauty is in the eye of the beholder if that’s the rules.”

Lisa and Rosco say that they spent the whole competition terrified of breaking the rules and think that there was probably more flexibility around those rules than they realised. Throughout the season, other teams were accused of bending the rules by labelling items as “art”, a loophole Lisa and Rosco steered clear of.

“We should have just done what everyone else did and just sent it,” Rosco says.

“There’s a whole lot of regret since the show finished. Now we’ve had to walk past things and we’ve just thought, ‘We should have just done it’.

“We’d be over here so nervous if someone gave us a free bottle of wine to put in our wine fridge and we’d be like, ‘Oh, my gosh, no, we must pay 50% for this.'” Lisa explains.

“We’d be so nervous. To see what other people did just makes us feel a little bit silly now. We’re like, ‘Oh, jokes on us.’

Still, they’re proud with how they went on the show. (Image: Nine / The Block)

But their biggest piece of advice? Remember that the TV show comes before the build.

“Always remember that it’s a TV show,” Rosco shares.

“Without a TV show, there is no Block. Make sure and remember to be kind to the crew.”

How to apply to The Block 2027

If you’re feeling ready to apply to The Block 2027, you’ve come to the right place!

The Block is looking for teams of two who feel confident that they can jump on the tools, manage a budget and be able to cope with whatever madness The Block throws at them.

Couples must be available for a 12-week shoot period from February 2027 and will not be able to work during that period, however will receive a weekly fee during filming to cover basic living costs and expenses. While previous renovation experience is welcomed, it’s not required of the contestants applying on the show.

You can apply through the Channel Nine application portal HERE.

Applications close at midnight on Friday, November 6, so get your applications in quick!