‘Lost his spark’: MKR fans’ fears for Manu as viewers slam show’s ‘fake drama’

My Kitchen Rules fans have fears for Manu Feildel after his admission that he’d like to be retired in the next 10 years, and are questioning if the beloved judge has lost his passion for hosting the hit reality cooking show.

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In a recent podcast interview, the French-born chef said he may be ready to hang up the apron for good.

“I want to be semi-retired, if not retired completely to be honest with you,” Manu revealed on The Dom Harvey Podcast of how he plans to spend his life in 10 years’ time.

“I’ve been working since I was 15, it’s nearly 40 years of my life working. I’ve loved every minute of it, but I’m exhausted, and I would like to slow down.”

Is Manu ready to leave MKR? Fans raise concerns about ‘grumpy’ chef

Manu has been on MKR for 16 years! (Credit: Seven)

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Taking to a MKR Facebook group, one fan questioned if Manu now “wants out” of the show after 16 seasons.

“Anyone else think Manu is just getting grumpy with everyone and just wants out now?” the fan queried. “Pretty sure with his attitude even the producers won’t want him back.”

However, many fans didn’t agree that Manu was overly grumpy, but did question if the show’s push for more drama and outspoken contestants had taken its toll.

“I wouldn’t call it grumpy, [he] just seems to have lost his spark,” one fan said.

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“I think both the judges are getting annoyed at the drama. These guys don’t like BS and it’s a pity the producers have gone this way,” another pointed out.

“I understand Manu, there are also a few arrogant participants with big mouths in these episodes,” another fan commented. “So sad, first it was the friendly cooks but it seems like they are taking it on purpose to mess things up. The world is already so aggressive, why does it have to be in a cooking competition too.”

“I haven’t noticed [Manu] seem grumpy,” another fan weighed in. “He’s spot on most times. I don’t find him arrogant, he doesn’t mess with his words and he’s brutally honest.”

“He just gets frustrated with idiots and there’s a few this year!” another chimed in.

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MKR fans weigh in on ‘fake’ drama this season

Fans are over this forced drama on this season of MKR. (Credit: Seven)

With more controversial contestants than cooking wins this season, MKR fans are speculating it could be both Manu and Colin Fassnidge’s last season.

“They’re better than this rubbish MKR is producing,” one fan said. “I don’t mind the drama, but the fake drama, set ups and ridiculous tactical scoring is nonsense.

“The producers lost their main angle and essence of the show – home cooking! Which in turn has lost their audience.”

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“I learnt so much about cooking in the earlier seasons,” another fan chimed in. “Now the cooking and technique is barely shown – they’re too busy trying to cook up drama between contestants in the dining room.”

Some MKR fans who have grown tired of the drama then jumped in to say they simply now tune in to watch Off the Grid with Colin and Manu.

“[It’s] so much fun and natural!” they said, with another agreeing, “Last year’s Off the Grid was great. This year’s one is also very good. They are funny!”

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