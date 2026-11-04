MKR’s Jane reveals horror ‘spitting’ interaction as she speaks out on villain edit

My Kitchen Rules‘ Jane has broken her silence on the online hate that followed her time on the show, and revealed she was spat on in public.

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The reality star shared a video from Chelsea St Designs, a designer who says she met Jane last year when she visited her pop-up shop and bought a dress. In the clip, she speaks out about the abuse Jane has faced since she appeared on screen.

“Why does a woman on a cooking show trigger so many people? That is the question,” she says. “They are so uncomfortable, they have to do something about it and they have to do it publicly.”

MKR‘s Jane responds to online hate and public abuse

She goes on to say that while appearing on TV means putting yourself out there, some of the behaviour directed at Jane has crossed a line.

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“I don’t think that it’s okay to be spat on in public. I don’t think it’s okay to have people hunting down your address so they can physically hurt you.”

She also called out the people behind the online hate, saying many are parents or grandparents. “Your children are watching you… You are their role model,” she says, adding that the bullying from grown adults is what concerns her most. “Jane is a mother, she’s a daughter.”

Jane shared the video to her own Instagram page with the caption: “Who cares about the hater riff-raff when you have women like this in your corner,” and in the comments, she confirmed that someone had spat on her.

(Credit: Instagram)

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Jane on her MKR pigeon dish

It’s not the first time Jane has addressed the backlash. She and husband Shane were eliminated from the competition after their instant restaurant, Lyst Haus, scored just 50 out of 120.

The night’s most talked-about dish was their main, a master stock pigeon with chilli cucumber, samphire and shallot pancake, which judges Colin Fassnidge and Manu Feildel criticised as overcooked and dry. It scored 7 out of 30.

Now, in a separate Instagram post, Jane has given her side of the story.

(Credit: Seven)

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“Interesting story. Let’s talk about pigeon,” she began. She said it became the “foundation” for a dish she and Shane were “forced and coerced” into cooking, which she claims made them “the laughing stock of the country” and gave “some pretty awful people fodder to bully me about my appearance, my style, my attitude.”

Jane said they repeatedly told producers they had never cooked the dish successfully and didn’t want to cook it. “But here we are,” she wrote. “Don’t bother trying to replicate it yourself, it’s a very hard protein to cook!”

She signed off with a pointed message for viewers: “Don’t believe everything you watch on TV”.

(Credit: Instagram)

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Despite the “rough ride”, Jane has also shared a more positive update, thanking fellow MKR contestants Zoe and Zac for their friendship.

“We all know that Shane and I have had a pretty rough ride recently, and that we don’t come away from this ‘experience’ with very much joy or positivity, (quite the opposite) however connecting with these folk has been delightful,” she wrote.

Jane described the pair as “warm, genuine souls”.

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