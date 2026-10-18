Jane’s sweet revenge: Producers plotting a MKR twist no one will see coming – even the judges!

Jane and Shane’s reign on My Kitchen Rules is officially over – for now! After scoring a dismal 50 on their Instant Restaurant round, the controversial NSW couple have reportedly gone into hiding, cancelling all media interviews and appearances for the foreseeable future, after Jane was dealt some serious backlash over her comments on the show.

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But insiders say it might not be the last we see of the stylish pair, with producers said to be desperately trying to bring them back for a special episode before the season is out!

“Producers know that Jane and Shane have been absolute ratings gold this season and they plan to bring them back as a “wildcard” couple for a future episode,” spills a TV insider. “It’s a twist that none of the contestants will see coming and viewers can expect fireworks!

Colin has known Jane for a while, but would he want her as a judge? (Credit: Channel 7)

Drama incoming

“Producers have even been throwing around ideas that Jane could be brought in as a guest judge on future series,” adds the source.

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But Jane might have to be convinced, after the food stylist got a particularly tough edit.

“Jane feels she’s been set up by the whole experience, and the backlash has clearly been difficult for her. But reality TV comes with a certain amount of risk – particularly when you’re willing to say exactly what you think on camera,” says the source.

“Jane has also always been a real go-getter. She knows how to make the most of an opportunity, and it’s hard to imagine her walking away from this without thinking about what could come next. Whether that means another reality show or more TV, she’s someone who would see the opportunities as well as the fallout.”

Jane has made no secret of her talents! (Credit: Channel 7)

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Forget food, Jane’s styling Shane too!

She was quick to get the other contestants offside with her pointed comments about their food and presentation choices. But food stylist Jane has been crafting looks for more than just food. Woman’s Day has stumbled upon the reality TV star’s Pinterest board, where she collects outfit inspiration for her partner, Shane. Aptly named “Shane Wardrobe”, the board includes a bunch of pins of stylish outfits, featuring tailored suits, pops of colour and playful neckerchiefs. Exactly the kinds of outfits builder Shane has been wearing this season!

Tiffany has a secret past. (Credit: Channel 7)

Tiffany’s secret past… as a playboy bunny!

She’s serving up sophistication on MKR, but Tiffany Cowell has a much racier past than fans might expect! Before swapping the spotlight for the kitchen, Tiffany was making waves as a promotional model, even slipping into a Playboy Bunny outfit to host an event. Her old StarNow profile is packed with modelling shots and reveals she’s also worked as a ring girl and grid girl.

“People might be surprised by some of the jobs she took on before TV, but Tiffany has never been one to take herself too seriously,” says our source. “ She enjoyed the modelling work, met plenty of interesting people and made great memories along the way.”

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Jane clashed with Adelaide mums Alisha and Deanne. (Credit: Channel 7)

Alisha & Deanne spin-off show leaked!

They’ve made a big impression on MKR, and TV insiders say producers are already lining up bogan besties Alisha and Deanne – who are set to clash with the show’s new intruders – to be TV’s next big thing.

“They’ve loved the attention they’ve been getting, and they’d be mad not to explore what comes next. They’ve got such big personalities, and people clearly want to see more of them. Their own show of some kind would be a natural next step,” a source spills to Woman’s Day, revealing they could even be poached by rival network Nine for Travel Guides or Gogglebox.

“They’re definitely not the sort of people who are going to quietly disappear after the show. They’ve had a taste of being on television, and they’ve enjoyed every minute of it. If another reality show came calling, they’d be super-keen to hear what was on offer.”

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Inside Alisha’s not-so-bogan wedding!

Forget the cheeky one-liners and bogan banter – mother-of-three Alisha has a seriously glamorous side fans may not have seen! Social media snaps from her wedding at McLaren Vale’s Simon Hackett Winery offer a peek at a far more romantic, polished moment from the MKR favourite’s life before the cameras. With two stunning dresses from Adelaide Bridal Collective, Alisha looked incredible as she said “I do” to her now husband and the “man of her dreams” Justin on November 16, 2024, in a stunning outdoor ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

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