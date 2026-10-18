Harry’s worst nightmare as Queen’s dresser prepares for ‘tiaragate’ tell-all

She was the late Queen’s trusted confidante, her dresser and, for three decades, the keeper of royal secrets. Yet, after the death of her employer, Elizabeth II, Angela Kelly saw her work phone swiftly disconnected, lost her plum role and was stripped of her grace-and-favour home on the Windsor estate.

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Now, despite reportedly signing a strict non-disclosure agreement, promising not to reveal any details about her former life with the royals, there are whispers she’s about to do just that… about the Sussexes.

With reports that a film chronicling the friendship between the Queen and Angela is in development, a source tells Woman’s Day Harry is in a “major panic” about what she might reveal about him and Meghan.

Because although the NDA reportedly prevents Angela, 68, from using the words “King” and “Palace” for commercial purposes, any tricky legal issues are being circumvented by ensuring the project is a fictional retelling of what happened behind palace walls, in the style of The Crown.

And while the main storyline will likely paint a touching portrait of the relationship between Angela and the Queen, its been reported the production will re-tell the infamous “Tiaragate” squabble involving the Sussexes.

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The Queen sits front row with Anna Wintour and Angela. (Credit: Getty)

Troublemaker

Taking place in the lead up to Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding, tensions arose when the duchess requested to wear a Russian-style emerald tiara from the Queen’s collection for her big day. The request was denied, and after a heated exchange between Harry and Angela, who declined to release the piece without proper protocols being followed, the prince called his grandmother to intervene and was told by the Queen, “Megan cannot have whatever she wants”.

In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry continued to rage against Angela for being deliberately obstructive, writing that she was a “troublemaker”.

In 2020, The Sun reported Angela was had been left “upset” after being dragged into the wedding drama with an insider reporting, “the sad thing is that Angela is not allowed to give her side of the story.”

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Prince Harry doesn’t want “tiaragate” being rehashed. (Credit: Getty)

Except now it appears she will be able to do just that.

“Harry has every reason to be afraid of this woman,” a palace insider reveals to Woman’s Day. “He tore into her in his book and it’s no secret she was absolutely furious. It’s hard to imagine she will pass up the chance to avenge what the prince said about her.”

In a recent episode of the Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential, it was claimed by staffers that the production is set to be “a very accurate portrayal” and that there’s another incident from around the time of Tiaragate that Meghan and Harry “are praying does not come out in this drama.”

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Despite this, King Charles continues to house Angela in a Peak District property in the north of England.

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