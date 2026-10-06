Harry and Meghan’s secret Charles meetups – and what it means for William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to have another secret meeting with King Charles before Christmas.

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In July, the royal couple and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet visited with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House. This meeting marked the first time King Charles had seen his grandchildren in over four years and the first time Meghan Markle had been in the same room as the King since 2022.

The following month, the family moved back to the UK and settled into a non-royal property in the Cotswolds region outside of London.

Now, according to royal expert Rob Shuter, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will meet with King Charles at least once more before Christmas – a sign the divide between Prince Harry and his father might finally be closing.

Harry and Meghan moved back to the UK in August. Credit: Getty.

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“This is not a casual ‘let’s get together sometime,’” a source told Shuter for his Substack Naughty But Nice. “Nobody drops in on the King. If Harry and Meghan are in Charles’s diary, it is because he wants them there. This is deliberate.”

Another source told the royal commentator that Charles is “making room for his son again” and Harry knows “how significant this is”.

Meanwhile, according to insiders, Prince William continues to ignore his younger brother’s attempts at a reconciliation.

“Harry has reached out. William isn’t responding,” an insider told Naughty But Nice. “There is no meaningful communication with William or Catherine. Charles is willing to move forward. William is not.”

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The relationship between the two brothers was further strained in September when the Palace issued a statement making it clear that Harry and Meghan had not returned to the UK as working royals and any work they do there will be in a “personal capacity”.

At the time, insiders told Rob Shuter William pushed the King to say something publicly and reinforce that the Sussexes are not part of the working royals.

Prince William reportedly isn’t interested in a reconciliation with his brother. Credit: Getty.

“William had had enough of the confusion,” a source told Shuter’s Naughty But Nice newsletter.

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“Lord Lieutenancies were asking how Harry and Meghan should be treated. William’s answer was brutally simple: nothing has changed. They are out.”

The clarification from the royal family reportedly left Harry and Meghan feeling a little stung.

“Their team received the message shortly before the rest of the world,” the insider said. “There was no negotiation. They were informed.

“That was the moment they realised they had underestimated William’s power.”

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