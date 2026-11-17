They haven’t exchanged a word in several years, but estranged princes William and Harry are united again in grief after losing someone they both considered a cherished part of the royal family.

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The death of the brothers’ former childhood nanny, Jessie Webb, at 84 has hit them hard, as they mourn the woman who played a pivotal part in their upbringing.

“William’s absolutely crushed. Jessie was there during some tough times,” a royal insider tells Woman’s Day.

The princes had known Jessie for most of their lives, after she became part of the royal household when William was seven and Harry was just four.

Jessie joined the royal household in the late ’80s to care for the young princes. (Credit: Getty)

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Though the nanny only stayed with the boys for about two years, there’s no doubt she had a huge impact on their young lives.

Of the brothers, William had a particularly close bond with their childhood nanny. The heir, 44, had invited Jessie to several of his memorable milestones, including his 21st birthday, his 2011 wedding to Princess Catherine and their first-born Prince George’s christening.

Special bond

Jessie had such sentimental ties to William, she even came out of retirement when she was 71 to help care for baby George. In 2013, the elderly nanny was spotted out and about with new mum Kate and the weeks-old prince at their home in Anglesey, Wales.

“Most importantly, she was there to help out when George was born. It was the most magical and special times of their lives and Jessie is why he and Kate are such effective parents,” says the source.

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The proud nanny attended baby George’s christening in London in 2013, alongside his grandfather, Michael Middleton. (Credit: Getty)

Royal commentator Robert Jobson said of the beloved former nanny, “She was a cheerful lady with a big heart and plenty of common sense, and the princes adored her.

“Jessie stayed with the family for several years. William kept in touch with her for the rest of her life.”

According to our source, Prince Harry, 42, is also reeling from the personal tragedy. He too had remained in touch with Jessie later in life, and had invited her to share in the wedding celebrations when he married Meghan Markle in 2018.

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“Harry’s devastated; Jessie was a part of his happiest days when his mum was still alive,” the insider adds.

In 2018, Jessie was a special guest when Harry and Meghan tied the knot in London. (Credit: Getty)

Now there’s speculation that the long-feuding brothers could finally reunite in person for the funeral of their adored childhood nanny. Three months after Harry moved back to the UK from California, he and Meghan are yet to meet with any of his royal family members in person.

However, a source says there’s no guarantee that the feuding brothers will put aside their differences, even to honour someone they both held dear.

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“William wants to be there, but the issue is whether or not Harry’s going,” the insider says. “He desperately wants to pay his respects but not if it’s going to cause problems.

“The sad part is that Jessie wanted to see Harry and William reunited before she died. She’d have wanted them both there, brothers in arms.”

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