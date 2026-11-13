‘Those days are over’: Inside Elton’s cooling friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan

Has Elton John distanced himself from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? The once-close confidant of the controversial couple may have just shown a quiet public message after posing with King Charles for a photo.

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While Elton and Harry remain co-claimants in an ongoing appeal against Associated Newspapers, insiders say the personal bond that saw the couple residing in the singer’s South of France estate has all but evaporated – and money may be to blame.

Elton John and King Charles pose together after a special episode of Sir Elton John’s Rocket Hour. Credit: Apple Music/Sir Elton John’s Rocket Hour/Press Association

“Elton’s relationship with Harry was always out of loyalty to Diana, but it’s no secret things have gone south since Harry apparently asked him to help foot their legal bill – and sponsor Invictus – last July,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

“While Harry and Elton’s legal alliance continues the personal closeness is diminished. Elton’s public schedule has featured Charles-linked charity events with no signs of another holiday to the South of France with Harry and Meghan. Those days are over,” the insider adds.

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Elton pictured with Meghan and Harry in 2019. (Credit: Getty)

Where do Elton John and King Charles stand?

Despite Elton’s loyalty to Diana and then, in turn, Harry, Elton and Charles have a long publicly warm connection that goes back to the 80s when he first performed at one of the Prince’s Trust rock galas. Elton later received the Order of the Companions of Honour from Charles in 2021.

“Elton has no interest in playing peacemaker between the King and his son. He’s got enough problems with the Beckhams. His almost 50-year bond with Charles is older than Harry and unlike most of Diana’s friends, Elton’s hasn’t stitched Charles up,” our source says.

“Charles has always had time for Elton, but he’s more than a little surprised that he’s teamed up with Harry for such a tricky lawsuit. He’s careful to avoid discussions of the matter – or Harry – with Elton,” the source continues.

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“He’s become such an important part of Charles’ charity work, he doesn’t want him to feel he has to make a choice. It can be awkward sometimes, as Harry is kind of a white elephant they’re studiously ignoring.”

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