Telling Harry and Meghan detail sparks whispers they’re taking ‘huge step’

When reports first emerged of Prince Harry’s plan to return to the UK with his wife and children, it was heralded as a move that would stick for an “extended period”.

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And yet, a mere two months after Harry, his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their kids Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, stepped foot on British soil, there are whispers that the transatlantic dash may prove to be more temporary in nature.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail on November 3, royal expert Richard Eden revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “appear to have called off their search for a country home” in the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan have reportedly called off their search for a UK home. (Credit: Getty)

Rather, they have moved to a new home owned by a friend whose Cotswolds estate they have been living on since they jetted back into the UK by private jet in August.

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“They were living in the main house,” a friend of the businessman told Eden. “They have now moved to a property on the estate.”

It suggests that Harry and Meghan are happy to be tenants, rather than splash their reported $AU19 million budget on a family home of their own – although a source has since told entertainment reporter Rob Shuter that a $19 million property may be “beyond their reach right now”.

With the couple recently holidaying overseas with close friends and family for Archie and Lilibet’s half term holidays, royal insiders now are hinting that Harry may soon be ready to “throw in the towel” when it comes to life in the UK.

Certainly, it’s been a tumultuous time for the couple.

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Days before Meghan and Harry travelled away for their pre-planned break, Meghan’s father Thomas Markle Snr faced allegations that he hoarded child abuse material in his Phillipines home.

He has since been accused of storing further material in a unit close to his former residence in Rosarito Beach, Mexico.

Markle Snr has vehemently denied the allegations – calling them “sick lies” – while Meghan said in a statement that she was “deeply distressed”.

Meghan has been left distressed by allegations against her father. (Credit: Getty)

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Amid the fallout, the news broke that Meghan had accepted a role as a co-host on Junior MasterChef Australia – meaning she will return to Australia in 2027 for filming – and this has sparked whispers that the opportunity may lead to something more.

“Meghan’s very excited to be doing this show, it may not be the big Hollywood blockbuster that she’s got her heart set on, but she’s seeing this as a huge step in the right direction,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

“Harry and the children will be going with her and they’re framing it like another exciting adventure, but it’s no secret Meghan’s viewing this as potentially a lot more than a temporary thing.”

The insider claims that both Meghan and Harry are secretly “pretty fed up” with the way things have gone since they returned to the UK.

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“So this is by no means just a case of Meghan looking for other options,” they insist. “Harry is still hoping to make some headway with his father and William, but so far there’s been very little encouragement, at some point he’s going to throw in the towel.”

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Certainly, there have been no reports of a happy reunion between Harry and his family, despite his stated desire in a podcast with GQ to reconnect.

“Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out,” he said in the interview.

“With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile – that’s the key point.”

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The words conveyed a clear message – that he wanted to build bridges with his father and brother – and, indeed, King Charles’ stance on his youngest son appears to have softened of late.

That said, there has been no hint that Harry’s estranged brother Prince William is similarly ready to forgive and forget.

Days after Harry’s GQ interview was published, William one-upped his brother with a surprise appearance on primetime UK TV.

Prince WIlliam was a hit on TV. (Credit: BBC 1)

“Harry is down, he’s making moves, he’s trying to make appearances. He’s trying to bring in the media and soften his relationship with the media,” Hot Mics podcast host Billy Bush declared in a recent episode.

“William is not giving Harry the pass. Prince William is done. The future king is p***ed. You don’t take off from the Royal Family like this and our duty and our birthright and all this stuff, and then come back and go, ‘No problem, let’s be a family again!’”

Royal author Russell Myers divulged more about the Prince of Wales’ state of mind in an interview with People.

“William’s view is clear – any relationship his father has with Harry or the Sussexes as a family is entirely up to him,” he said.

“But looking toward the future, he will have no relationship with them, in a working or private capacity whatsoever.”

Myers says that Prince William’s stance on Harry and Meghan is clear. (Credit: Getty)

That is perhaps why Harry and Meghan may do well to set their sights on more distant shores at some point – and Australia could hold the key.

“It’s not like things have been so perfect in America,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

“They’ve taken plenty of knocks there, too. A fresh start on the other side of the world could be what they need.”

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