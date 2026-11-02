‘Publish the letter’: Demand made as Palace faces Markle fallout ‘nightmare’

Handwritten, “rambling” and seven pages long: that is how the Sunday Times described a bombshell letter sent to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, that threatens to engulf Britain’s royal family in a new crisis.

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The missive – written by Roslyn Loveless, who divorced Meghan’s dad Thomas in 1975 – was brought to the attention of the Duchess of Sussex in 2019.

It contained child abuse allegations against Markle Snr as well as, the Times reported, “potted biographies of the extended Markle family, including their perceived indiscretions”.

“The letter was assessed by royalty and specialist protection (RaSP) officers, and, according to historic Met logs, a decision was taken to pass it on to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Kensington Palace,” the Sunday Times reported.

Meghan was reportedly handed the letter by a royal bodyguard who told her, ‘Leave it with us, we’ll investigate it.’

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Except, it appears nothing was done – with the Times reporting that key royal courtiers and police chiefs were not made aware of the allegations.

A source told the outlet that, at the time, Prince Harry and Meghan were “very private and tended not to share stuff with others”.

At the time that Meghan received word of the letter, she and Harry were reportedly “very private”. (Credit: Getty)

Years passed with no action being taken, until October 2026, when Markle Snr’s son, Tom, accused his father of hoarding child sex abuse images in his Philippines home.

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This time, Meghan was quick to speak publicly about what she knew.

“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them,” she said in a statement.

Further child abuse material has since allegedly been uncovered at a storage unit in Mexico once rented by the Duchess of Sussex’s father.

It should be noted that Markle Snr vehemently denies the allegations against him, calling them “sick lies”. It has been reported that he is suffering from dementia.

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But questions remain, and it has led one royal expert to make a huge demand in a bid for transparency: “Publish the letter”.

Royal expert Tom Sykes is calling for the letter Meghan received to be published. (Credit: Getty)

Tom Sykes, the royal expert behind The Royalist substack argued in his latest newsletter that the contents of the note may have been dismissed in 2019 because it contained “the sort of mad ravings and ramblings the police get all the time”.

“I mean, seriously. You’re telling me the Metropolitan Police get a mad letter from a disgruntled ex-wife of 44 years’ standing and they’re supposed to drop everything and investigate?” he wrote.

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“It is now very clear not only why the police didn’t investigate AND why Meghan didn’t follow up: because it simply wasn’t credible,” he claimed.

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The Times, however, reported that Meghan had been minded to go public about the allegations against her dad back in 2019, but was advised not to by the police.

That in itself begs more questions: why didn’t the Palace pursue information on the investigation status at least? And did the Palace have anything to do with the lack of action by police?

A source tells Woman’s Day that King Charles – who has been on a tour of Antigua and Barbuda – is being briefed on developments, as is his son – the heir to the British throne Prince William.

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King Charles was reportedly being briefed on developments as he toured Antigua and Barbuda. (Credit: Getty)

“Obviously this is the last thing they ever imagined they’d have to deal with,” the insider shares. “The whole thing is incredibly disturbing and the possibility that anyone connected to the Palace might have helped keep it quiet is truly a nightmare.”

The source went on to explain that Charles – who is living with an undisclosed form of cancer – has “enough on his plate”.

“The last thing he needs during his reign is another scandal, especially one this serious,” the insider shares.

“And if it does turn out that someone at the Palace knew about these allegations and chose to do nothing, the public backlash will be enormous, some people are even predicting that it could be enough to destroy the whole monarchy.”

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