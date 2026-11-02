Masterchef fans ‘appalled’ as Robert Irwin ‘sidelined’ for Meghan Markle

It was the royal announcement no one was expecting – Meghan Markle heading back to Australian network TV, this time on Junior MasterChef.

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But while her future co-host Poh Ling Yeow has declared the royal’s involvement “wonderful” and “incredible”, it appears not everyone is happy with the news.

Just hours after the announcement was made that the Duchess of Sussex would be a special guest on the show when it returns in 2027, a petition set up by a “devoted fan of cooking shows” was launched to urge Ten to rethink its decision.

The Australian newspaper also weighed in, pointing out the timing of the new venture was “appalling” given Meghan’s father Thomas Markle was at the centre of child abuse accusations.

‘Meghan was a professional and so easygoing,’ says Poh. (Image: Channel Ten)

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Unusual choice

Now Woman’s Day has learned the royal’s return, after her guest appearance on MasterChef Australia earlier this year, has also caused a certain very popular Aussie star to be sidelined.

“Word is that Robert Irwin was being held in the wings in case this deal with Meghan fell through,” spills a source.

“He absolutely loved being on that show and it’s easy to see why he’d have made a perfect co-host for Poh.”

While it may seem like an unusual commercial choice too – viewer numbers for Robert and Meghan’s segments on the main show were neck and neck but his slot was on a Wednesday while hers was a prime-time Sunday one – someone appears happy with the decision.

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At the Ten Upfronts promo launch last week, Poh told Woman’s Day she couldn’t wait to work with the duchess again.

“I’m still processing [the announcement] to be honest,” she said.

“It’s incredible, it’s wonderful.”

When asked what it had been like working with Meghan earlier this year, Poh was also full of compliments.

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“Meghan was a consummate professional, she was so easygoing. I think a lot of us thought there was going to be all these rules around how we did things but there was nothing like that.

“She hung out with us the whole time, she didn’t scurry away into her trailer. It was very, very effortless and she was incredibly curious about the whole process.”

While no confirmation has been made about Prince Harry and their kids, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, accompanying her on the trip, it seems likely given the couple’s strict rule about not being away from the children for more than 10 days.

Fans loved Robert’s guest appearance with Poh. (Image: Instagram)

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Very upset

It would also be very understandable if Meghan wanted to keep her family as close as possible while she attempts to come to terms with the allegations made against her father.

“She’s very upset right now,” says a royal insider.

“Harry’s worried sick about her, but he knows he’s way out of his depth with the horror she’s going through.”

Thomas, 82, currently lives in the Philippines after leaving his Mexican home two years ago. He’s denied the accusations made by his son, Thomas Markle Jr, which are reportedly being investigated by the authorities.

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In a statement hours after the allegations were made public by The Sun newspaper, Meghan said she was “deeply distressed” and her thoughts were with “children who may have been harmed”.

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