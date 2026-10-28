‘She’ll have everything covered’: Inside Meghan Markle’s massive MasterChef Australia deal

The Duchess of Sussex is set to swap the Cotswolds for the MasterChef kitchen, taking up a starring role alongside fan-favourite judge Poh Ling Yeow in 2027.

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Beyond the TV screen, the stint doubles as a major move for Meghan Markle’s personal brand and lifestyle venture, As Ever.

“This has been in the works ever since Meghan and Harry left Australia,” a source reveals to Woman’s Day. “It’s an incredible opportunity for Meghan and there was no way she was going to say no. She’s only going to be gone for a month, she gets to work with kids and she goes home with enough money to cover Montecito for a year.

“Her priority is the show of course, but this is all about building up a name and reputation for herself and As Ever. She loves the family friendly format and if all goes well, she’s sure to return for another season. She wouldn’t miss it for the world,” the source says.

Will Meghan and Harry bring Archie and Lilibet to Australia? Credit: Instagram

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Will Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet appear on Junior MasterChef with Meghan?

While the As Ever founder will be busy in her guest judge role on Junior MasterChef she won’t be totally alone on the other side of the globe. But it’d be best not to hold your breath when it comes to a royal cameo on the show!

“Harry and the kids do plan on joining her as it’s during summer half-term, but there’s no news on whether or not she plans on including them in the show,” the insider confirms.

“Harry and Meghan have built up serious excitement over a glimpse of Archie and Lilibet – they’re not about to throw it all on an Australian TV show!”

Meghan Markle on MasterChef 2026. (Credit: 10)

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Meghan is ‘ratings gold’ for MasterChef as salary remains under wraps

The decision to bring Meghan back comes after her initial appearance sent TV ratings through the roof – and the positive news comes at the perfect time for the Duchess of Sussex.

“Meghan is absolutely thrilled to be doing this. She knows she’s a controversial figure and she’s grateful the Aussies want to give her another shot,” the source says. “People underestimate her love of cooking – she can’t wait to get grubby with the kids in the kitchen alongside Poh.”

It’s no secret that high-profile reality TV appearances come with a eye-watering price tag. While the exact figure remains top-secret, it’s safe to say it’s a big win for Team Sussex.

“Australian reality guest fees for high-profile names can be decent, but there’s no confirmation how big Meghan’s cheque is. She’ll have everything covered, travel, expenses, but it’s fair to say she and Harry have a lot of overheads. She’s not going to travel across the world for pittance.”

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When Meghan appeared as a guest judge earlier this year, an insider told Woman’s Day that her fee for the show was likely a “charity donation so they [Meghan and Harry] didn’t look like they were personally profiting from the show”.

Despite media outlets originally reporting that Meghan would be paid $380,000 AUD to appear on the show, it was later confirmed that the Duchess wasn’t paid.

Later, industry rumours surfaced that Network 10 paid for Harry and Meghan’s airfares to Australia in lieu of an appearance fee, but sources close to production deny the claims.

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