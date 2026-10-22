Surprise winner as ‘power shift’ sparks ‘Hunger Games’ at Palace 

It was a symbol of unity if ever there was one. Over two days on October 20 and 21, King Charles stepped out alongside his heir, Prince William, for two separate royal engagements.

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The first was a glitzy State Banquet for the Sultan of Oman, attended by senior members of the family – including Kate, Princess of Wales, who dazzled in a tiara – although, of course, neither Prince Harry or his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were in attendance.

The second? A visit to Wales where Charles and William commemorated the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster – a catastrophe that saw 144 people killed in the Welsh mining village by a mountain of liquified coal waste from a nearby colliery.

During both events, the King made clear how proud he is of the son who will finally assume the throne.

Charles’ banquet speech saw him share his “delight” over WIlliam and the Sultan’s son His Highness Sayyid Theyazin becoming joint patrons of the Jewel of Arabia expedition.

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“Your Majesty, there can be few happier symbols of success than a living relationship being passed from one generation to the next,” Charles told the Sultan, while making no mention of his other son, Harry.

King Charles praised Prince William during his banquet speech. (Credit: Getty)

In Wales, Charles and William were pictured chatting good-naturedly – another symbol of harmony which came as GQ published a headline-making interview with Harry, in which the Duke told of his desire to “reconcile” with his father and brother.

Royal expert Tom Bower told The Royalist that Harry’s recent moves suggest he is making a “status” play – and yet sources tell Woman’s Day that a “power shift” within the Palace may yet scupper his plans for a return of sorts to the royal fold.

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“It’s very clear at this point that William’s stock has never been higher, and that Charles appears to be paving the way for him to take the reins sooner rather than later,” an insider shares.

Prince William and Kate joined the King and Queen to welcome the Sultan of Oman. (Credit: Getty)

“The banquet speech was a clear statement that the Waleses represent the future of the monarchy and that they will have the King’s full and unconditional blessing when they do take the Crown.

“That’s not to say that Charles is looking to abdicate imminently – at least, not that anyone is aware. But there’s definitely a sense that he wants William to be prepared to step up and in the meantime he’s very much His Majesty’s right hand man, even before he receives the formal honour of being named King.”

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King Charles and Prince William were pictured chatting in Wales. (Credit: Getty)

The source goes on to explain how the “latest power shift” has caught the attention of those on the periphery of the Palace – which includes the Sussexes and the daughters of disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

“If Harry and William came back to England thinking they could bypass William or go over his head in order to liaise directly with the King [about a potential return to the fold], then they’ve been sorely mistaken,” the source tells.

“It’s now very apparent to them, as well as Eugenie and Beatrice, that William holds all the aces and that he has carte blanche to make a lot of big picture decisions – and that authority will only increase tenfold down the line.”

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The mole said it was “imperative” for them all to now “curry favour” with the Prince of Wales wherever possible – and that’s where Harry’s own standing may be impacted by a move by Beatrice and Eugenie.

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice need to “curry favour” with William, a source tells Woman’s Day. (Credit: Getty)

“Obviously Eugenie and Beatrice have been distancing themselves from the Sussexes lately, that’s no big secret anymore,” the source explains.

“At the end of the day it was a decision they made from a self-preservation standpoint and it doesn’t seem like they’re looking to change that stance any time soon.”

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Indeed, the insider goes as far as to say the atmosphere at the Palace looks “increasingly like the royal equivalent of the Hunger Games” as those not in William’s good books battle to “come out on top”.

Prince Harry told of his desire to “reconcile” with his father and brother days after he stepped out with Meghan in Nottingham. (Credit: Instagram/GQ/Getty)

“Only time will tell who’ll be successful of course, but Harry has to be the outsider at this point,” the source shares. “William simply does not trust him and he loathes Meghan with a passion, so it’s hard to see any path back on that basis alone.”

And that, the source says, is where one royal may make a surprise resurgence.

“If anyone’s in a better position out of the three of them it’s probably Beatrice, on the basis that she’s kept her head down and never had very close ties to the Sussexes, unlike Eugenie,” the source surmises.

“There’s so much at stake here, so they’ve got every reason to be nervous. But at the same time it’s still all to play for!”

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