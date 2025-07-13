The battle to play Erin Patterson is officially on!

After the shocking conviction of Erin Patterson last week, the world’s biggest streaming platforms are already fighting it out to be the first TV network to turn the mushroom murders into an unmissable true crime TV series.

Advertisement

First off the chopping block is Netflix, who is reportedly cooking up a telemovie about the lunch that led to three deaths in July 2023 – and they’ve already earmarked Australian actress Mandy McElhinney for the leading role.

“Mandy’s perfect for the role of Erin Patterson,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

“She’s very talented and experienced with dramatic roles… and who could ever forget her breakout role as Rhonda the safe driver!”

Along with roles in Love Child, Paper Giants and House Of Hancock, Mandy, 54, is best known for playing Rhonda in a series of insurance adverts since 2011.

Advertisement

Mandy’s many roles include Woman’s Day editor Nene King in Paper Giants… (Credit: ABC) …and Matron Frances Bolton in Love Child. (Credit: Nine Network)

THE MUSHROOM TRIAL

Over at rival streamer Stan, a three-part docu/drama called Death Cap is in post-production and is set to premiere this year.

Death Cap promises “exclusive access” into the investigation and trial of Erin Patterson, and will explore how “a seemingly ordinary family lunch becomes a global media story when four guests fall critically ill, with three later dying”, the teaser reads.

Stan also promises the documentary will explore the fairness of Erin Patterson’s trial amid the global media frenzy surrounding it.

Advertisement

Since the trial began in late April, the prosecution and defence has explored whether the 50-year-old intentionally used death cap mushrooms in the beef Wellington that killed Don and Gail Patterson and Heather Wilkinson.

Heather’s husband Ian Wilkinson, 71, survived the deadly lunch, and testified at the trial.

“She just seemed like an ordinary person, I don’t know how to describe it,” he told the court on May 6.

Other topics discussed during the trial include Erin’s history of foraging for mushrooms, her relationships with the victims and her ex-husband Simon Patterson, and Erin’s symptoms after the lunch and her movements in the days after.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.