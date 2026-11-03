EXCLUSIVE: Melissa Doyle’s 30 year marriage secret revealed

Much-loved television presenter and author Melissa Doyle is on top of the world.

Advertisement

“I just feel really content, I’m loving this stage in life,” the 56-year-old exclusively tells Woman’s Day.

“My kids are growing up and independent,” she says of son Nick, 25, the coxswain for the Australian Men’s Eight rowing team and daughter Talia, 22, who has graduated from university and works in fashion.

“And John and I can travel.”

Her kids Talia and Nick are all grown up now! (Image: Supplied)

Advertisement

Happier than ever

Melissa and husband John Dunlop, who works in sports management, recently celebrated a milestone – their 30th wedding anniversary in paradise, namely Turtle Island in Fiji, a resort renowned as an idyllic sanctuary for couples.

With just 14 bures (Fijian villas) spread out over about 200 hectares of forests, and 12 private beaches, Mel says the experience was precious and unique.

“They would pop us in a little buggy and take us to one of the beaches and turn the little sign to “occupied” and drop off a picnic lunch on your own private beach,” Mel says.

“It was divine, really beautiful.”

Advertisement

The couple spent days swimming and snorkelling, as well as relaxing.

“I’m not normally a just fly-and-flop kind of person but [this time] we did and it was beautiful. I read books. I had afternoon naps, it was really relaxing.”

Come nightfall the couple would sit down for a candlelit beach dinner.

“Don’t you love somewhere where you don’t have to wear shoes?” Mel confides.

Advertisement

“For me, it’s shoes and makeup. If I don’t need either of those, then life is good.

“And then there was another night where we had our own little dinner just at a table for two just outside our bure,” Mel says.

“The food was amazing – fresh, beautiful seafood – and I think what makes it special to me was the staff, so warm and everyone sings and everyone greets you warmly. Having a holiday where you don’t have to make any decisions is the ultimate luxury.”

Mel says it was the perfect way to spend her wedding anniversary. So what’s their secret to three decades of a fulfilling marriage?

Advertisement

“I think you have to keep growing with each other,” Mel says.

“I think it’s just making sure you keep tracking along side by side.”

“We’re both pretty independent and John is my biggest cheerleader, he’s always supported me doing all the wonderful things I want to do, and I have too, right back at him.”

Mel hosts Seven’s The House Of Wellness)

Advertisement

Looking forward

There’s good reason why Mel is loving life on the work front, too.

Recently, she was named chair of the National Australia Day Council, she’s just wrapped on the latest season as co-host of The House Of Wellness on Seven, she hosts weekends on Smooth FM and she has a book coming out in December, The Age Advantage, co-authored with journalist Naima Brown.

“When I turned 50, I had a million questions, so we cover everything from work, family, how to stay healthy,” Mel says.

“It talks about all of the things!”

It’s been 13 years since the former Sunrise host turned off the 3am alarm clock, and she hasn’t looked back.

“I’m doing all the fabulous things workwise that I want to do,” she says.

“I don’t really think anyone would go back to a job they did 13 years ago. I loved it. I had the best time and it’s given me the opportunity and the profile to do all of the things I’m doing now. I don’t believe in going back,” Mel says.

As for keeping up with the constantly rotating line of hosts in breakfast TV lately, Mel says she keeps well away.

“I’ve moved up. I’m doing other things. I’ve totally got things [going on] now so I think you always keep going forward,” she says.

”I’m enjoying this stage in my life and I hope I keep enjoying every single stage to come.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.