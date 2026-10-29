Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Celebrity Celebrity News

Star Trek and X-Men star Patrick Stewart has died, aged 86

Stewart's long time spokesperson said the actor died surrounded by family and friends after a short battle with Alzheimer's.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Woman's Day Logo

British screen and stage actor Sir Patrick Stewart has died at the age of 86, after a “brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.”

Advertisement

Kelly Bush Novak, Stewart’s long time spokesperson, told The Hollywood Reporter that the acclaimed sci-fi actor died on the 28th of October in his Los Angeles home, surrounded by family and friends.

“He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all,” Bush Novak wrote.

“We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”

With a career spanning over 60 years, Stewart started his acting career with the Royal Shakespeare Company, winning a Laurence Olivier Award in 1979 for Antony and Cleopatra and earning widespread praise for his stage portrayals of Macbeth, Othello, Hamlet, and his one-man performance of A Christmas Carol.

Advertisement

He then captured a global audience in his roles as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise.

Stewart is survived by his two children, Daniel Stewart and Sophie Stewart, and his wife, Sunny Ozell.

Woman's Day Logo
Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement