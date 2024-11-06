Prince William and Robert Irwin are the unlikely duo we never knew we needed.

They share a common interest: protecting the planet, and they’ve joined forces for the Earthshot Prize to acknowledge and celebrate those on a mission to create solutions to the planet’s biggest environmental challenges.

They get along like a house on fire. (Credit: Getty)

The pair have now kicked off the 2024 Earthshot Prize together in Cape Town, South Africa, where they walked through a scenic overlook to address the need for urgent biodiversity conservation.

Robert and William were seen laughing and smiling with one another at the event, as well as having important conversations about the environment.

As a newly-appointed official Global Ambassador for the Earthshot Prize, Robert says he’s “honoured” to join the important initiative “to help place a brighter spotlight on the inspiring changemakers saving the planet.”

While in South Africa, Prince William also made a rather surprising cameo on Robert’s Instagram page.

“G’day, it’s Robert here, with, of course, Prince William,” Robert began the video. “Lovely to see you. How are you enjoying South Africa so far?”

“Good thanks, really good, having a lovely time so far, loving it,” Prince William responded. “Robert, you’ve been a fantastic ambassador for us at the moment, so looking forward to the Prize on Wednesday – tune in!”

Robert then went on to gush about how amazing the Awards event is going to be, before asking a very important question: “We’re in South Africa, one of the most amazing countries and continents for wildlife – do you have a favourite African animal?”

The Prince of Wales hilariously quipped that it was a “really tough question,” before revealing, “My children ask me this regularly. I think it’s going to have to be the cheetah.”

“Cheetahs, OK. Very cool. It’s chameleons for me, the unsung hero, I love them,” Robert replied.

“Thanks so much for having me, for having us, Earthshot Week has been amazing so far and I cannot wait for tomorrow night … South Africa rules!,” he concluded the video.

The pair also collaborated in 2023. (Credit: Getty)

It’s not the first time Prince William and Robert Irwin have teamed up for the Earthshot Prize, as the wildlife warrior also attended the 2023 event in Singapore.

“It’s hard to put into words just how massive Earthshot is for wildlife conservation, for climate action, for the world. For Prince William, who has such a great platform to lend his voice, his resources into creating positive change is such a refreshing, wonderful thing to see. I applaud what he is doing,” Robert told PEOPLE ahead of the 2023 Earthshot Prize.

We can’t wait to see many more wholesome moments between these unlikely friends!

