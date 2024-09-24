It has become increasingly common over the years for Home and Away cast mates to forge off-screen romances that keep die-hard fans on the edge of our seats.

And while some don’t go the distance and result in nothing more than a behind-the-scenes fling, Home and Away fan-favourites from seasons past, Luke Mitchell and Rebecca Breeds, have become one of the show’s biggest success stories.

Roughly 15 years after falling in love on set, and eventually going on to tie the knot and move to the US, Luke and Bec’s love story is one of the sweetest we’ve seen come out of the Bay.

Take a look at the couple’s biggest relationship milestones.

