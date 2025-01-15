Jacob Elordi is an Australian actor regularly gracing our screens, and if you’re anything like us, you’re curious about the Aussie heartthrob’s dating history.

We’ve done a deep dive to found out everything you need to know about Jacob’s past relationships, including his current girlfriend…

Jacob Elordi has dated quite a few well-known people. (Image: Getty) (Credit: (Image: Getty))

The 26 year-old actor from Brisbane quickly shot to fame in his role as Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth series.

Since then, he has portrayed Nate Jacobs in Euphoria, Elvis in the upcoming movie Priscilla, and Felix Catton in the brand-new film, Saltburn.

The Aussie heartthrob has had quite a few girlfriends since he’s come on the scene, and it seems he is quite the relationship connoisseur. Sorry ladies, but Jacob Elordi is not a single man.

From models to actresses (including co-stars), here’s a roundup of all of Jacob Elordi’s relationships!

Olivia Jade Olivia Jade Giannulli, 24, is the daughter of actress Lori Laughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. She is currently a social media influencer who creates fashion and lifestyle content on Instagram and YouTube. The couple were reportedly “casually dating” from December 2021 to August 2022 when they called it quits. However, it seems Jacob and Olivia rekindled their romance and reunited in December 2022. The pair have been going strong since, and have been spotted together a few times. While they haven’t made their red carpet debut, Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade were photographed vacationing together in Italy in June 2023, and were papped leaving the Saturday Night Live afterparty following Jacob’s feature on the iconic skit show in January 2024. Advertisement Bianca Finch Jacob reportedly briefly dated another influencer and model, 23 year-old Bianca Finch, during his split from Olivia Jade. Jacob and Bianca were spotted on a casual date in the park with Bianca’s dog in Los Angeles, but it seems their relationship was short lived as the pair weren’t seen together again. Loading the player… Jacob Elordi Spotted With Bianca Finch Kaia Gerber Kaia Gerber is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber. She is following in her mother’s footsteps and is a fashion model as well as an actress. Jacob and Kaia had a relatively public relationship, beginning in September 2020, where they attended events together and went on public dates and outings. Kaia, 22, also shared a snapshot into the couple’s relationship through her Instagram page where she posted photos of the couple together. The pair ultimately called it quits in November 2021. Zendaya Jacob Elordi reportedly dated his Euphoria co-star, Zendaya, from June 2019 to November 2019. The pair tried to keep their relationship under wraps, but they were often at events together and were even seen vacationing together in Greece. Zendaya (27) also travelled to Australia with Jacob to visit his family. Advertisement Previous Native ad body. Inside Aussie heartthrob Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks’ sweet relationship Who is Outlander’s Sam Heughan dating? We deep dive into the heartthrobs history Native ad body. Next Loading the player… Zendaya and Jacob Elordi catch fan recording while on subway Joey King Jacob dated another one of his co-star’s, Joey King (24), after meeting on set of The Kissing Booth in early 2017. The couple dated for about two years before breaking up in February 2019. They then had to continue filming the second and third instalments of the series where they had to act like a couple… awkward! Loading the player…

