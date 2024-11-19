When Sam Heughan graced the television screen in August 2014 as hunky Scottish heartthrob Jamie Fraser in Outlander, viewers across the globe swooned and couldn’t help but ponder if he was single.

Advertisement

Sam, the self-proclaimed “romantic at heart,” officially remains on the market as a single man and is arguably one of the most eligible bachelors – but unofficially, he was spotted with a mystery woman…

Sam has never been married. (Credit: Instagram)

He certainly has no shortages of admirers. Despite this, Sam has remained notoriously quiet regarding his romantic relationships but there have been a few lucky women.

Given his dating history, fans believed Sam to be a work-a-holic but during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show in August 2022, he quickly addressed the rumours.

Advertisement

“My whole career, not just Outlander, but as an actor, I have always put that first,” he said.

“It’s hard when you travel a lot. My priority has been my career, so that’s where I am at the moment. But I am sure at some point, I will get knocked off my feet, then I’m screwed.”

Fans suspected Caitriona and Sam to be dating. (Credit: Getty)

Outlander fans did begin to ponder if Sam’s on-screen chemistry with his co-star Caitriona Balfe went beyond the camera. However, it was quickly shut down as their chemistry was purely platonic.

Advertisement

“We just started chatting in the [chemistry] test before we started the audition, and we just seemed to get on,” Sam previously told EW.

Meanwhile, Caitriona has told People: “We’re really good friends. We’re both going through the same experience, so that’s great, we both really understand that. I hope I’m as good support as he is to me.”

However, on May 29, 2024, the Outlander star was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman despite telling People he was “still looking” for love earlier in the month.

The pair were walking the streets of Soho, London when spotted by paparazzi. Sadly, the identity of this woman remains a mystery and given Sam’s history of being light-lipped, it will remain so for a long time.

Advertisement

Loading the player...

Does Sam Heughan have a wife?

The question of Sam Heughan’s married life remains on everyone’s lips. However, the Outlander actor is single and has never been married.

The Scottish heartthrob does have a serious dating profile. From rumoured flings to serious relationships, we deep dive into Sam’s dating history. Continue scrolling to read.

Monika Clarke 2022 Sam and Australian model, Monika, were linked in March 2022 when they were spotted cuddling while going for a walk and photographed kissing while grabbing coffee. Aside from this ‘date,’ there have been no other reports regarding the pairs status. Advertisement Amy Shiels 2018 – 2021 US Weekly revealed the pair were dating in 2018 after Twin Peaks star, Amy was seen supporting Sam at the premiere of his movie, The Spy Who Dumped Me. Two days later, the pair together at the Chateau Marmount in West Hollywood. However, rumours involving the pairs involvement initially began in October 2014 when Amy liked a Twitter post implying she and Sam were a “beautiful couple.” MacKenzie Mauzy 2016 – 2017 Speculation of Sam and the Bold and The Beautiful actress MacKenize’s romance began in 2016, with the pair attending events and sharing pictures together on social media the following year in 2017. It is believed Sam and MacKenzie split in 2017. Cody Kennedy 2014-2015 The pair were linked in 2014, however, the depth of their relationship remains unknown. Start your love journey for FREE today, with eHarmony .

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use