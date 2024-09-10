The second part of season seven of the international successful “romantic odyssey,” Outlander is making a major return with our favourite on-screen lovers Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe).

But after season seven’s jaw-dropping end, fans are focused on what happens next.

When is Outlander season seven out?

Unlike what the production team have done before, Outlander season seven will be split into two parts. Outlander part one will air in Australia on Saturday June 17, 2023, and each episode will air in weekly instalments.

Part two however, won’t arrive until November 22, 2024.

It is believed the new season will feature 16 episodes overall.

As for its final eighth season, Starz has previously announced Outlander will conclude with a 10-episode season.

Below we’ve included the official teaser for part two.

What is the plot for Outlander season seven, part two?

In part one, Jaimie, Claire and Ian left the American Revolutionary War and were heading back home to Lallybroch, Scotland – where fans will see some familiar faces according to executive producer Maril David.

Meanwhile, Roger and Bree returned to the 20th century only to discover Rob Cameron has kidnapped their son, Jemmy. The pair believe Rob and Jemmy have returned to the 18th century in order to help him find the hidden Jacobite gold near Fraser’s Ridge.

During the mid-season finale, Roger travelled back in time – with Buck – to find his son while leaving Bree and their daughter, Amanda behind. There’s no doubt the part two will explore this cliff-hanger.

What was the plot for Outlander Season seven, part one?

The official trailer for season seven opened with Claire singing Ave Marie while walking in a funeral procession. A haunting song with a daunting scene gave a glimpse into how emotionally heartbreaking season seven of Outlander would be.

As Claire tries to escape the hangman’s noose, the family were dragged into the bloody American Revolution of the late 18th century as the trailer showed Jamie charging into battle and a distressed Claire holding a sword.

But Jamie was fighting his own internal war – duty to his country or his family. His now grown-up son William Ransom is none other but a Redcoat, who he may have to fight against.

“Made a promise to myself – I would never face my son across the barrel of a gun,” Jamie said in the trailer.

Meanwhile, Brianna Randall who was revealed to be pregnant with Roger Wakefield child in season six, gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Amanda Claire or ‘Mandy’ for short.

What have the cast said about Outlander season seven?

Overall, the cast’s lips have remained locked shut about what fans can expect in the upcoming season. But during an interview with Digital Spy, Caitriona revealed her character is in a “much better place” after experiencing her “lowest low” in season six.

“Even though there’s a lot of very tough stuff and very dark stuff that happens this season, I think she’s just much more capable of coping with it. I think a big part of that is she doesn’t compartmentalise anymore, she’s not hiding things away,” she said.

When asked what was one of the more challenging scenes on season seven, naturally Caitriona couldn’t answer. But she did reveal working alongside Mark Lewis Jones was a “beautiful” moment.

“There is quite a bit of challenging stuff this season that I can’t talk about, which is really frustrating,” she told the publication.

“I had stuff with Mark Lewis Jones at the start of the season which wasn’t necessarily a challenge, but it was beautiful material to get to work with, and Mark is such an incredible actor.”

However, one “nerve-wracking” challenge she could admit to was singing ‘Ave Maria’ which featured in the season seven trailer.

What book does Outlander season seven follow?

Season six ended with some big cliff-hangers due to COVID which caused production delays. Now, season seven will make up those differences by following the novel, A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

With the second part of the Outlander season seven touching on the seventh book, An Echo In The Bone.

Who are the cast in Outlander season seven?

The main characters including Claire, Jamie, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) will be making a return. Season seven will resurrect some characters who have long died including Dougal MacKenzie (Graham McTavish) who died in season two; and Geillis Duncan (Lotte Verbeek) who died in season three.

Long lost characters will reappear including Loaoghaire Fraser (Nell Hudson) who was last seen in season four; and Ian Murray (Steven Cree) Jamie’s brother-in-law.

Other familiar faces include William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart); Mercy Woodcock (Gloria Obianyo); Benedict Arnold (Rod Hallett); Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton); Buck MacKenzie (Diarmaid Murtagh).

In an unexpected result, the character Jenny Murray – Jamie’s sister- will return but has been recasted from Laura Donnelly to Kristin Atherton.

What do we know about the final season?

While we want to post-pone the ending of Outlander and the love-story that has set our standards, fans are dying to know how the hit-series will come to an end. Claire and Jamie’s future is yet to be told, but Caitriona assures the show and its fan base are being honoured.

“It’s going to be really hard to say goodbye to these characters. It’s going to be really hard to say goodbye to each other and not have that kind of constant contact. It feels like it’s the right time, but at the same time, it’s going to be hard I think,” she told Digital Spy.

Caitriona revealed both she and Sam didn’t want the show to wrap up quickly.

“[During filming of] season seven, there were a lot of conversations going on, whether we would have finished it in two episodes, at the end of that season, or whether we would do another one,” she told the publication.

“I think we felt like it was really important to do it right. To honour the show and honour the fan base and I hope we get to do that – I haven’t seen the scripts yet of what season eight is going to be. But I think it is really important that we give it a proper send-off.”

Where to watch Outlander in Australia:

Outlander season seven will be streaming on Foxtel On Demand and BINGE.

You can also watch all the other seasons – one through six – of Outlander now on both platforms.

