If we were asked, we would agree that we’re on the edge of the seats waiting for Euphoria season three. But in reality, we’re really just more excited for new Maddy Perez scenes.

The second season of Euphoria released in January 2022, meaning fans have waited more than three years for another season. At this point, our anticipation for another season has turned into desperation.

However, filming for the new season has commenced – and whether it’s a matter of being in the right place at the right time or incredible stalking skills, but there is video footage of the Euphoria cast filming.

In the footage, Zendaya donned her classic maroon jacket and converse shoes to portray the troubled character, Rue Bennett. Meanwhile, Alexa Demie was seen in her bright outfits and kitten heels to portray her fabulously unfiltered character, Maddy Perez.

But these little snippets have only fed our curiosity regarding the Euphoria season three. Below, we’ve answered all your burning questions!

Who is the cast for Euphoria season three?

For the previous two seasons of Euphoria, the storyline has closely followed Maddy Perez, Rue Bennett, Lexi Howard, Cassie Howard, Nate Jacobs, Jules Vaughn and Kat Hernandez.

HBO has confirmed that majority of the leading actors will be reprising their roles including Zendaya, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, and Maude Apatow.

Additional returning cast members include Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs, Martha Kelly as drug lord Laurie, Chloe Cherry as Faye, Colman Domingo as Ali Muhammed and Dominic Fike as Elliot.

Sadly, Angus Cloud, who played Fezco, passed away in July 2023. Additionally, Barbie Ferreira will not be reprising her role as Kat in the new season after she and the show’s creator mutually agreed Kat’s character arc was no longer a good fit.

As for new cast members in the American series, HBO confirmed Sharon Stone, Rosalia, Marshawn Lynch, Kadeem Hardison, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hebert and Anna Van Patten.

(Credit: Instagram)

When does Euphoria season three release?

Production kicked off for Euphoria season three in January 2025, and has been predicted to release in early 2026.

Euphoria’s premiere was significantly delayed following the 2023 Hollywood labour strikes, rewrites, scheduling conflicts and the passing of Angus.

How did season two of Euphoria end?

The season two finale was our dream and fears all thrown into one episode. After eight episodes of watching Cassie lie and betray her best friend Maddy by hooking up with Nate, being caught out by Rue, viewers were finally served with the best smackdown.

In the wise words of Maddy, “oh, this b**** needs to be put down.”

During Lexi’s play, Maddy ran onto the stage – chased by her real friends Kat and BB – and gave Cassie exactly what she deserved.

After laughing at Lexi’s brilliant play where she exposed all the main players, we were absolutely crushed mere minutes later when guns began firing at Fezco and Ashtray.

And of course, we are curious to know Cal’s future after Nate called the police, revealing a USB disc featuring videos of his father’s sexual relationships.

What is the plot for Euphoria season three?

Unfortunately, no details regarding the third season have been confirmed by the creator Sam Levinson or HBO. It is believed that Euphoria season three will be set “approximately five years in the future” with all the characters out of high school.

Where to watch Euphoria season three in Australia:

The first and second season of Euphoria are available to steam in Australia on Binge.

However, given Euphoria is a HBO television series, we have begun to question if Binge will continue to house the American show given HBO will release its own streaming service, Max on March 31.

Watch this space for all the details.

