The Housemaid sequel confirmed after box office smash — here’s everything we know

Just over two weeks after Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried‘s bone-chilling thriller, The Housemaid hit cinemas, it has already been approved for a sequel.

Advertisement

The film, which is based on the first novel of the hit thriller trilogy by Freida McFadden, has grossed more than $133 million USD ($198.8 million AUD) since its Boxing Day release, prompting film production company Lionsgate to give director Paul Feig the greenlight to start production on the sequel, The Housemaid’s Secret.

According to Variety, the sequel has been in development for the past few months with the production company anticipating to kick off production later this year.

“It’s clear from both the global box office and from the outpouring on social media that audiences have responded strongly — and audibly — to the totally unique and truly theatrical experience of The Housemaid and want to know what happens next,” Lionsgate’s motion picture group chair Adam Fogelson said in a statement.

Advertisement

“The Housemaid’s Secret is another wildly thrilling book in Freida’s series that has captivated readers worldwide, and we look forward to translating it into a similarly rousing and riotous moviegoing experience.”

Bridesmaid‘s and A Simple Favour‘s Paul Feig will be directing the film, whilst stars Sydney Sweeney and Michele Monroe will be returning to their roles of Millie Calloway and Enzo Accardi respectively.

“It’s been thrilling to see audiences around the world fall in love with The Housemaid and the incredible work of our talented cast and crew,” stated Feig, per Variety.

Advertisement

“We’re lucky that Freida McFadden has already extended Millie’s journey on the page, and that we get to work with Rebecca Sonnenshine and Lionsgate to bring this next story to audiences.”

Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney at the premiere of The Housemaid. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

The Housemaid follows a young woman named Millie who takes a job as a live-in maid for the well-off Winchester family in an effort to move forward from her rocky past.

When she firsts arrives at a job interview with the beautiful Nina Winchesters (Amanda Seyfried) she’s taken aback by how kind she is and how stunning her home is.

Advertisement

She gets to work right away, eventually meeting Nina’s husband Andrew (Brandon Sklenar), their daughter Cecelia (Indiana Elle) and their groundskeeper Enzo (Michele Monroe).

While it seems like the perfect job to get her life back on track, Millie eventually realises that Nina, Andrew and Enzo all have some very dark secrets and she’s right in the middle of them.

Brandon Sklenar, Paul Feig, Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried attend the after party for the LA Premiere of The Housemaid. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

What’s The Housemaid’s Secret about?

The Housemaid’s Secret is set directly after The Housemaid — so, if you don’t want any spoilers, stop reading here!

Advertisement

If you do want spoilers, The Housemaid’s Secret continues Millie’s story. She’s still trying to make ends meet and struggling to find families who are willing to hire her when they find out about her past.

Thankfully, she’s hired by the Garrick family who want he to clean their beautiful penthouse and cook in their kitchen. However, when she spends some time with the family — particularly Mrs Garrick — she realises something is awry.

“It’s almost perfect. But I still haven’t met Mrs Garrick, or seen inside the guest bedroom. I’m sure I hear her crying,” the book’s description reads, from Millie’s perspective.

Advertisement

“I notice spots of blood around the neck of her white nightgowns when I’m doing laundry. And one day I can’t help but knock on the door. When it gently swings open, what I see inside changes everything…

That’s when I make a promise. After all, I’ve done this before. I can protect Mrs. Garrick while keeping my own secrets locked up safe. Douglas Garrick has done wrong. He is going to pay. It’s simply a question of how far I’m willing to go…”

Where can I watch The Housemaid?

The Housemaid is currently in cinemas Australia-wide. There is no locked in date for when it will arrive on streaming.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.