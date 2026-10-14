‘Had to cop it’: Details emerge after Sam Armytage admits Michael Usher fling

It was the fling between Channel Seven colleagues that left a star speechless as she was grilled about it live on air this week: Samantha Armytage’s historic hook-up with news veteran Michael Usher got everyone talking.

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Sam, 50, was appearing on Kyle Sandilands Live when Michael’s son Max – who is known as Intern Max on the show – brought up rumours that surfaced back in 2015 and again in 2017.

“There used to be some stuff in the press about Dad and you … that you and him had relations?” the 20-year-old asked Sam, who was appearing on the program to chat about her new YouTube series, Act Two.

“I can’t believe you are doing this to your own father,” the former Sunrise star laughed, before conceding that they had indeed gone on “a few dates” back in the day.

Sam Armytage conceded to a fling with Michael Usher. (Credit: Getty)

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These days, of course, Michael is happily in a relationship with a corporate lawyer called Georgia. The duo got together in 2020.

Michael was previously married to Max’s mother Annalie, a journalist, for more than a decade until the pair separated in 2013.

After Sam’s admission made waves, Max revealed his dad had messaged him – and explained Michael hadn’t been thrilled to hear how his son had asked her about their historic dalliance live on air.

Now, an insider tells Woman’s Day how Michael’s colleagues over at Channel Seven’s Eveleigh headquarters reacted to news of the surprise romance.

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Michael Usher’s son Max was the one to grill Sam on their former fling. (Credit: Instagram/michaelusher)

“Over at Seven, there’s been plenty of ‘poor Musher’ whispers – the bloke dates a colleague almost a decade ago – who needs that!” the source says.

“And the only winner is Sam who gets to tell the world she dated one of the most respected newsmen – and best dads – in the country!”

Indeed, Woman’s Day understands that one Seven insider made the point that “no one has ever bothered to name some of the other former colleagues” Sam reportedly dated before she got together with her now ex-husband Richard Lavender in 2019.

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“Instead poor old Musher had to cop it on the chin – all thanks to his loose-lipped son who must be wishing he could turn back the clock!” the mole adds.

Michael Usher with Sam Armytage in the studio back in 2017. (Credit: Instagram/michaelusher)

The source goes on to say that Max is likely to have been asked in advance to “drop the clanger question” to Sam.

“He landed himself a role at Kyle’s new subscription only gig and has earned himself the name Intern Max. Being in that world it’s very easy to get carried away,” they share.

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“Max is the sort of kid who would have rolled with the punches in this situation – being among all that hype would be pretty intimidating for anyone. He’s just turned 20 and like a lot of young people that age he is finding his feet in this world.

“Those close to Max hope he’s learned his lesson – in this industry you have to be on the front foot and know what’s right and what’s not, and what might potentially get others into strife.

“He was in the moment – but if he had his time over again, I don’t think he would’ve put his dad, who he adores, in that sort of embarrassing spot again.”

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