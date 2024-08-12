We really are in the era of book-to-screen adaptations, and it feels like every second film or television series that’s released is based on an existing novel.

But with such a saturated market, how do you know which ones are worth watching?

Your imagination is a powerful thing, and reading can take you to incredible places inside your mind. From characters you wish you could be friends with in real life, to fantastical worlds you can only dream about visiting, books can be the perfect way to escape reality.

But sometimes, it’s nice to be able to visually see these characters and worlds come to life right in front of your eyes, and luckily, it seems these days more and more books are being created for the screen.

Whether you’re a fan of romance, fantasy, thriller, crime, or real-life stories, there’s something for everyone.

We’ve rounded up the 14 best book-to-screen adaptations of 2024 that you need to watch immediately.