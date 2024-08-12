  •  
These are the 14 best book-to-screen adaptations of 2024 to add to your watch list immediately

Imagination brought to life.
We really are in the era of book-to-screen adaptations, and it feels like every second film or television series that’s released is based on an existing novel.

But with such a saturated market, how do you know which ones are worth watching?

Your imagination is a powerful thing, and reading can take you to incredible places inside your mind. From characters you wish you could be friends with in real life, to fantastical worlds you can only dream about visiting, books can be the perfect way to escape reality.

But sometimes, it’s nice to be able to visually see these characters and worlds come to life right in front of your eyes, and luckily, it seems these days more and more books are being created for the screen.

Whether you’re a fan of romance, fantasy, thriller, crime, or real-life stories, there’s something for everyone.

We’ve rounded up the 14 best book-to-screen adaptations of 2024 that you need to watch immediately.

(Image: Prime Video)

Expats

Series based on ‘The Expatriates’ by Janice Y. K. Lee

“Set against the complex tapestry of Hong Kong residents, EXPATS depicts a multifaceted group of women after a single encounter sets off a chain of life-altering events that leaves everyone navigating the intricate balance between blame and accountability.”

Genre: Drama

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, Ji-young Yoo

(Image: Apple TV)

Lady in the Lake

Series based on ‘Lady in the Lake’ by Laura Lippman

“When the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore in 1966, the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course.”

Genre: Thriller

Starring: Natalie Portman, Moses Ingram, Y’Ian Noel

(Image: Prime Video)

A Gentleman in Moscow

Series based on ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’ by Amor Towles

“After the Russian Revolution, Count Alexander Rostov is imprisoned in a grand Moscow hotel, becoming an exile in his own country. As the Soviet regime descends into tyranny, the Count discovers the value of love, courage and community.”

Genre: Historical Drama

Starring: Ewan McGregor, Fehinti Balogun, Daniel Cerqueira

(Image: BINGE)

Apples Never Fall

Series based on ‘Apples Never Fall’ by Liane Moriarty

“When the Delaney matriarch suddenly goes missing, her four children are left to piece together everything they thought they knew about their parents.”

Genre: Mystery Drama

Starring: Sam Neill, Annette Bening, Alison Brie, Jake Lacy

(Image: Netflix)

Boy Swallows Universe

Series based on ‘Boy Swallows Universe’ by Trent Dalton

“A young boy growing up in the suburbs of 1980s Brisbane faces the harsh realities of life — and the looming dangers that threaten his family.”

Genre: Drama

Starring: Travis Fimmel, Phoebe Tonkin, Simon Baker

(Image: Apple TV)

The Bikeriders

Movie based on ‘The Bikeriders’ by Danny Lyon

“Over the course of a decade, a Midwestern motorcycle club evolves from a gathering place for local outsiders to a sinister gang, threatening the original group’s way of life.”

Genre: Drama

Starring: Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy

(Image: Netflix)

Bridgerton

Series based on ‘Bridgerton’ by Julia Quinn

“The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises.”

Genre: Romance, Drama

Starring: Julie Andrews, Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine, Ashbourne

(Image: BINGE)

Mary & George

Series based on ‘The King’s Assassin’ by Benjamin Woolley

“The Countess of Buckingham moulds her son to seduce King James I and become his powerful lover, through intrigue, becoming richer and more influential than England has ever seen.”

Genre: Historical Drama

Starring: Julianne Moore, Nicholas Galitzine, Tony Curran

(Image: Stan)

The Tattooist of Auschwitz

Series based on ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’ by Heather Morris

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is inspired by the real-life story of Jewish Holocaust survivors Lali and Gita Sokolov, and their determination to keep each other alive in the Auschwitz concentration camp.”

Genre: Historical Drama

Starring: Harvey Keitel, Melanie Lynskey, Jonah Hauer-King, Anna Prochniak

(Image: Apple TV)

Dune: Part Two

Movie based on ‘Dune’ by Frank Herbert

Dune: Part Two explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavours to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

Genre: Science Fiction

Starring: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin

(Image: Prime Video)

The Idea of You

Movie based on ‘The Idea of You’ by Robinne Lee

“The Idea of You centres on Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet.”

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

Starring: Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine

(Image: Getty)

It Ends With Us

Movie based on ‘It Ends With Us’ by Colleen Hoover

“Lily Bloom moves to Boston to chase her lifelong dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid soon sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, she begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship. When Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan, suddenly re-enters her life, her relationship with Ryle gets upended, leaving her with an impossible choice.”

Genre: Romance, Drama

Starring: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar

(Image: Disney Plus)

We Were The Lucky Ones

Series based on ‘We Were The Lucky Ones’ by Georgia Hunter

We Were the Lucky Ones is a limited series inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of WWII. The series follows them across continents as they do everything in their power to survive, and to reunite.”

Genre: Historical Drama

Starring: Joey King, Logan Lerman

(Image: Apple TV)

Masters of the Air

Series based on ‘Masters of the Air‘ by Donald L. Miller

“During World War II, airmen risk their lives with the 100th Bomb Group, a brotherhood forged by courage, loss, and triumph.”

Genre: Drama

Starring: Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan

