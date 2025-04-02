When Marvel was producing the Avengers movies with Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans at the helm as Iron Man and Captain America respectively, it dominated the film industry.
Fans across the globe became obsessed with theories, easter egg storylines, and guessing which comic characters would be brought to life.
Since the release of the first Iron Man in 2008, we’ve been introduced to Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Vision (Paul Bettany), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and many more.
Even Australia’s own Chris Hemsworth was signed on as Thor!
But in years since Avengers: Endgame’s 2019 release, fans have slowly lost interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the characters they know and love leave.
Some have also linked the drop to the passing of the beloved writer, Stan Lee who died in November 2018 aged 95.
But nevertheless, Marvel has persisted to release new films and introduce new superheroes.
In 2025, Marvel released the biggest bombshell it could ever offer – some of our favourite original Avengers would be returning for a 2026 movie titled, Avengers: Doomsday.
So with some hype surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe igniting, we’ve answered some of your burning questions regarding Avengers: Doomsday, plus which order you should watch every Marvel movie and where to watch them in Australia.
Who is the cast for Avengers: Doomsday?
Marvel Studios shared a live five-hour announcement of the cast of Avengers: Doomsday in late-April. With a total of 27 cast members being unveiled.
Below we’ve listed all cast members revealed to be returning in Avengers: Doomsday, plus which superhero characters we believe them to be portraying.
- Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards
- Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm
- Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm
- Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier
- Ian McKellen as Magneto
- Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler
- Rebecca Romijn as Mystique
- James Marsden as Cyclops
- Kelsey Grammer as Beast
- Channing Tatum as Gambit
- Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova
- Wyatt Russell
- Chris Hemsworth as Thor
- Anthony Mackie as Falcon
- Sebastian Stan as The Winter Solider
- Letitia Wright as Black Panther
- Paul Rudd as Ant Man
- Tenoch Huerta Majia as Namor
- Simu Liu as Shang-Chi
- Lewis Pullman as Robert Reynolds
- Danny Ramirez as Jaquinn Torres
- David Harbour as Alexi Shostakov
- Winston Duke as M’Baku
- Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr
- Tom Hiddleston as Loki
- Robert Downey Jr.
-
When does Avengers: Doomsday release?
Marvel Studios’ has not yet confirmed the exact release date for Avengers: Doomsday, but it will premiere in 2026.
In what order should you watch the Marvel movies?
There is something important to remember about Marvel movies: the premiere date doesn’t correlate to the story’s timeline. More often than not, the Marvel timeline jumps around. So to simplify your viewing process, we’ve narrowed down which order you should watch the Marvel movies.
Captain America: The First Avenger
2011
Captain Marvel
2019
Iron Man
2008
Iron Man 2
2010
Thor
2011
The Avengers
2012
Thor: The Dark World
2013
Iron Man 3
2013
Captain America: The Winter Solider
2014
Guardians Of The Galaxy
2014
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
2017
Avengers: Age of Ultron
2015
Ant-Man
2015
Captain America: Civil War
2016
Black Widow
2021
Spider-Man: Homecoming
2017
Black Panther
2018
Doctor Strange
2016
Thor: Ragnarok
2017
Ant-Man and the Wasp
2018
Avengers: Infinity War
2018
Avengers: Endgame
2018
Spider-Man: Far from Home
2019
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
2021
Eternals
2021
Spider-Man: No Way Home
2021
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
2022
Thor: Love and Thunder
2022
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
2022
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
2023
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
2023
The Marvels
2023
Deadpool & Wolverine
2024
Captain America: Brave New World
2025