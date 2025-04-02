When Marvel was producing the Avengers movies with Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans at the helm as Iron Man and Captain America respectively, it dominated the film industry.

Fans across the globe became obsessed with theories, easter egg storylines, and guessing which comic characters would be brought to life.

Since the release of the first Iron Man in 2008, we’ve been introduced to Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Vision (Paul Bettany), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and many more.

Even Australia’s own Chris Hemsworth was signed on as Thor!

But in years since Avengers: Endgame’s 2019 release, fans have slowly lost interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the characters they know and love leave.

Some have also linked the drop to the passing of the beloved writer, Stan Lee who died in November 2018 aged 95.

But nevertheless, Marvel has persisted to release new films and introduce new superheroes.

In 2025, Marvel released the biggest bombshell it could ever offer – some of our favourite original Avengers would be returning for a 2026 movie titled, Avengers: Doomsday.

So with some hype surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe igniting, we’ve answered some of your burning questions regarding Avengers: Doomsday, plus which order you should watch every Marvel movie and where to watch them in Australia.

Who is the cast for Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios shared a live five-hour announcement of the cast of Avengers: Doomsday in late-April. With a total of 27 cast members being unveiled.

Below we’ve listed all cast members revealed to be returning in Avengers: Doomsday, plus which superhero characters we believe them to be portraying.

Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm

Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier

Ian McKellen as Magneto

Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

James Marsden as Cyclops

Kelsey Grammer as Beast

Channing Tatum as Gambit

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

Wyatt Russell

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Anthony Mackie as Falcon

Sebastian Stan as The Winter Solider

Letitia Wright as Black Panther

Paul Rudd as Ant Man

Tenoch Huerta Majia as Namor

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

Lewis Pullman as Robert Reynolds

Danny Ramirez as Jaquinn Torres

David Harbour as Alexi Shostakov

Winston Duke as M’Baku

Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Robert Downey Jr.



When does Avengers: Doomsday release?

Marvel Studios’ has not yet confirmed the exact release date for Avengers: Doomsday, but it will premiere in 2026.

In what order should you watch the Marvel movies?

There is something important to remember about Marvel movies: the premiere date doesn’t correlate to the story’s timeline. More often than not, the Marvel timeline jumps around. So to simplify your viewing process, we’ve narrowed down which order you should watch the Marvel movies.

