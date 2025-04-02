Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Marvel’s favourites return to the universe for Avengers: Doomsday and TV WEEK’s in the mood to binge the franchise

Don't know what order you should watch the Marvel movies? We have all the answers.
When Marvel was producing the Avengers movies with Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans at the helm as Iron Man and Captain America respectively, it dominated the film industry. 

Fans across the globe became obsessed with theories, easter egg storylines, and guessing which comic characters would be brought to life. 

(Credit: Marvel)

Since the release of the first Iron Man in 2008, we’ve been introduced to Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Vision (Paul Bettany), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and many more. 

Even Australia’s own Chris Hemsworth was signed on as Thor!

But in years since Avengers: Endgame’s 2019 release, fans have slowly lost interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the characters they know and love leave. 

Some have also linked the drop to the passing of the beloved writer, Stan Lee who died in November 2018 aged 95. 

But nevertheless, Marvel has persisted to release new films and introduce new superheroes. 

In 2025, Marvel released the biggest bombshell it could ever offer – some of our favourite original Avengers would be returning for a 2026 movie titled, Avengers: Doomsday

So with some hype surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe igniting, we’ve answered some of your burning questions regarding Avengers: Doomsday, plus which order you should watch every Marvel movie and where to watch them in Australia. 

(Credit: Marvel)

Who is the cast for Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios shared a live five-hour announcement of the cast of Avengers: Doomsday in late-April. With a total of 27 cast members being unveiled. 

Below we’ve listed all cast members revealed to be returning in Avengers: Doomsday, plus which superhero characters we believe them to be portraying.

  • Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards
  • Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm
  • Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm 
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm 
  • Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier
  • Ian McKellen as Magneto
  • Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler 
  • Rebecca Romijn as Mystique
  • James Marsden as Cyclops
  • Kelsey Grammer as Beast
  • Channing Tatum as Gambit
  • Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova 
  • Wyatt Russell 
  • Chris Hemsworth as Thor 
  • Anthony Mackie as Falcon
  • Sebastian Stan as The Winter Solider 
  • Letitia Wright as Black Panther 
  • Paul Rudd as Ant Man
  • Tenoch Huerta Majia as Namor
  • Simu Liu as Shang-Chi
  • Lewis Pullman as Robert Reynolds
  • Danny Ramirez as Jaquinn Torres
  • David Harbour as Alexi Shostakov
  • Winston Duke as M’Baku
  • Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr
  • Tom Hiddleston as Loki 
  • Robert Downey Jr.

When does Avengers: Doomsday release?

Marvel Studios’ has not yet confirmed the exact release date for Avengers: Doomsday, but it will premiere in 2026.

In what order should you watch the Marvel movies? 

There is something important to remember about Marvel movies: the premiere date doesn’t correlate to the story’s timeline. More often than not, the Marvel timeline jumps around. So to simplify your viewing process, we’ve narrowed down which order you should watch the Marvel movies.

marvel movie order
(Credits: Marvel)

Captain America: The First Avenger

2011

WATCH HERE
Captain Marvel

2019

WATCH HERE

Iron Man

2008

WATCH HERE

Iron Man 2

2010

WATCH HERE

Thor

2011

WATCH HERE
(Credits: Marvel)

The Avengers

2012

WATCH HERE

Thor: The Dark World

2013

WATCH HERE

Iron Man 3

2013

WATCH HERE

Captain America: The Winter Solider

2014

WATCH HERE
Guardians Of The Galaxy

2014

WATCH HERE

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

2017

WATCH HERE

Avengers: Age of Ultron

2015

WATCH HERE

Ant-Man

2015

WATCH HERE
Captain America: Civil War

2016

WATCH HERE

Black Widow

2021

WATCH HERE

Spider-Man: Homecoming

2017

WATCH HERE

Black Panther

2018

WATCH HERE
Doctor Strange

2016

WATCH HERE

Thor: Ragnarok

2017

WATCH HERE

Ant-Man and the Wasp

2018

WATCH HERE

Avengers: Infinity War

2018

WATCH HERE
Avengers: Endgame

2018

WATCH HERE

Spider-Man: Far from Home

2019

WATCH HERE

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

2021

WATCH HERE

Eternals

2021

WATCH HERE
Spider-Man: No Way Home

2021

WATCH HERE

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

2022

WATCH HERE

Thor: Love and Thunder

2022

WATCH HERE

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

2022

WATCH HERE
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

2023

WATCH HERE

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

2023

WATCH HERE

The Marvels

2023

WATCH HERE

Deadpool & Wolverine

2024

WATCH HERE
Captain America: Brave New World

2025

Tia Thomas Senior Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism and Media Production, Tia began her career in media in 2022. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer on Now To Love, writing predominately for TV Week while managing all its social media platforms. Here, Tia combines her passions; streaming, celebrity, fashion and reality TV before donning her best outfit to interview some of Australia's favourites at a red carpet. 

