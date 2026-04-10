Love On The Spectrum’s Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman split after 5 years together

Love On The Spectrum‘s golden couple Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman have reportedly split up after five years together.

According to an inside source speaking to The Sun, Abbey, 27, and David, 31, called it quits after struggling to come to a decision on when they should tie the knot.

“They couldn’t come to an agreement on when to get married,” the source claimed.

“She was ready years ago, he still needed time.”

Meanwhile, another source close to David confirmed the break up, but reported that David “is doing very well”.

Abbey and David at the Love On The Spectrum premiere. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Abbey and David met in 2021 on the very first season of Netflix’s Love On The Spectrum. Their first date was at a wildlife park where they bonded over their shared love of animals, Disney movies and their shared experiences with autism.

While fans quickly fell in love with their on-screen chemistry, the couple’s relationship grew off-screen too. Throughout the show’s three seasons, we got to watch them grow together as they went on dates, overseas trips and ultimately become reality television stars.

In Love On The Spectrum season four — which was released on April 1 — Abbey and David explained that they weren’t ready to get married. However, following the engagement of their co-stars Madison Marilla and Tyler White, Abbey expressed that she wanted “to be a bride so badly”.

Abbey and David are yet to comment on their break up or whether they’d consider a return to Love On The Spectrum.

Abbey and David aren’t the only Love On The Spectrum stars that have recently experienced a break up. In season four it was revealed that Connor Tomlinson and Georgie Harris had also gone their separate ways after more than a year of dating.

While the break up was revealed during season four, we didn’t see the moment on camera.

LOVE ON THE SPECTRUM. Georgie and Connor from episode 405 of Love on the Spectrum. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix/© 2026 Netflix, Inc.

Speaking on her Talk To Me Sis podcast, Connor’s mother Lise revealed what went down and why she felt it was important for that moment to be kept private between Connor and Georgie.

“Connor was the initiator of the break up,” she explained, noting that Connor still thought she was a wonderful girl, just not the girl for him.

“They didn’t film the break up and that was at our request. We really want to be authentic and tell the true story but there is a point and that’s why I love Love On The Spectrum, Netflix and the director (Cian O’Cleary), for the respect and space for me to say ‘hey Connor is feeling this way’. We have been so open and have shared so much of our lives, but I felt like this was a private moment. It didn’t need to be consumed.”

You can watch seasons one to four of Love On The Spectrum on Netflix, and seasons one to two of Love On The Spectrum: Australia, on Netflix or ABC iView.