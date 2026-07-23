As the last woman standing, MasterChef Australia’s Annabel Lloyd wasn’t prepared for the backlash

Annabel Lloyd was the last woman standing in the MasterChef Australia kitchen, and despite proving herself as an incredible chef who did both herself – and Australia – proud, there was an unexpected downside to being the one left representing.

“I definitely wasn’t prepared for the online commentary, especially once I became the last woman standing,” the 30-year-old nurse from Sydney tells TV WEEK. “But it also reminded me whose opinions really matter. I have the most incredible support around me, and leaning on those people got me through.”

Everything was going so well in Annabel’s final cook, until it wasn’t. (Credit: 10)

Representing female cooks across the board was something Annabel says she was “incredibly proud” to do, despite the online trolling.

“There were so many amazing female cooks this season, and I felt really proud to fly the flag for us for as long as I could,” she says. “I would’ve absolutely loved to make the finale for the girls! I just hope it reminds people, especially young women, that backing yourself is worth it.”

Annabel left the kitchen after an intense and intricate Pressure Test set by judge Poh Ling Yeow, narrowly missing out on a place in the Top 4. But she says she couldn’t have made it as far as she did without the support of her newfound best friends.

Annabel made friends for life on set of MasterChef Australia. (Credit: Instagram)

“The last few weeks were a real rollercoaster emotionally and I honestly don’t know how I would’ve gotten through them without Vinnie and Casper,” she reveals. “They were the perfect mix of support, perspective and then being complete idiots when I needed a laugh. Living together was just the best.”

Sharing a house this season created an especially close bond between the contestants, with plenty of unforgettable moments once the cameras stopped rolling.

“One of my favourite memories was after Casper and I celebrated our birthdays,” Annabel recalls. “We’d all gone out for dinner, had a few drinks, and came home to discover that fresh kingfish had been delivered. Instead of calling it a night, we ended up kicking on, standing around the kitchen late into the night filleting fish together. I just remember looking around thinking, ‘Yep… I’ve definitely found my people.’”

Now, true to the promise she made in her final episode, Annabel hopes to combine her love of nursing and food into a future career.

“I’d love to keep sharing recipes, creating beautiful food, hosting dinners, collaborating with incredible people and seeing where this journey takes me,” she says. “At the same time, I’ll always be incredibly proud to be a nurse. That will forever be a huge part of who I am, and I don’t see those two worlds as separate. Caring for people has always been at the heart of what I do, whether that’s in a hospital or around a dinner table.”

MasterChef Australia airs Monday, 7.30pm and Sunday, 7pm, on Network Ten and 10Streaming.