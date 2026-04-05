MasterChef’s Poh Ling Yeow reflects on the goodbye she never said to her mum

Poh Ling Yeow is a woman of many talents – television personality, artist, chef, author, graphic designer, make-up artist and MasterChef Australia judge. But, when she reflects on her career, there are three moments that stand out as truly life-defining.

“One of them was the first time I got a solo exhibition of my art,” Poh tells TV WEEK. “I had to hustle so hard to get it and, when I finally got it and nearly sold out, that was a very affirming moment that I could drive something completely on my own.

“Applying for MasterChef was such a stab in the dark and, when I got accepted, it was a huge moment. And then, when I got asked to judge… it was so unlikely to happen. They already had three amazing judges and then the very sad misfortune of losing Jock [Zonfrillo] happened.”

Poh is reflecting on MasterChef – and her bond with her father. (Credit: Network 10)

Since stepping into the role of judge, the 52-year-old has been open about feeling out of her depth at times, often longing for the familiarity of being on the other side of the bench, where she was once a contestant. But this season marks a turning point.

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in the role,” she says. “I loved last year, and Back to Win, but I love that we’re going back to home cooks and more relatable cooking.

“The new batch of contestants are just the most beautiful people.

“On top of that, there’s the dynamic between the judges… Jean-Christophe, Soph, Andy and me. We are really starting to know each other well. We have a lot of affection for each other.”

Her appearances on Australian TV have made Poh one of the country’s most beloved personalities, even earning her a TV WEEK Gold Logie nomination in 2025.

By her side on the night was her dad, who embraced every moment.

Poh and the MasterChef judges (from left), Andy, Sofia and Jean-Christophe (Credit: Network 10)

“He was absolutely in his element,” Poh recalls. “He was strolling up to all the celebrities, saying hi and getting selfies. He got the star treatment and got to sit next to Sandra Sully. He loved it!”

It’s a connection that has deepened in recent years, shaped in part by the loss of Poh’s mother, Christina and the goodbye Poh never had the chance to say.

Poh and her family. (Credit: Instagram)

“As soon as she passed away, I felt no energy from her,” she reflects. “It sounds a bit weird, but I kept on inciting her to say goodbye because I didn’t see her before she passed. I was overseas when it happened, and that was a really big part of my grief.

“And that was one of the most profound things when she left. I felt like she was making a space for us to have this different experience. I’ve not really been very close to my dad, and I felt like she was creating this space for me to have this new relationship with him.”

Poh and her dad at the 2025 TV WEEK Logie Awards. (Credit: Paul Seuss)

Now, with their bond stronger than ever, Poh cherishes the simple rituals she shares with her father – including a new tradition built around MasterChef itself.

“On Sunday nights I go over after the market and we have dinner and watch MasterChef together,” she says. “It’s really sweet. I grew up thinking, ‘I wish my parents were like this or that,’ but this is it and you make it good. Or you have nothing.”

MasterChef Australia premieres Sunday, April 19, 7pm on 10.