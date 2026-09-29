‘Deadly serious’ Meghan act amid Palace pressure makes ‘complicated return even trickier’

Moves are afoot behind the scenes at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Cotswolds home – as the Duke of Sussex reportedly embarks on a “huge push” that he hopes will turn out in his family’s favour, and his wife makes a “deadly serious” request.

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Amid all the drama caused by his uncle Earl Charles Spencer’s bombshell book Swan Song: Diana My Sister, Harry’s silence on the matter had sparked speculation he was in cahoots of sorts with the author.

Indeed, Spencer himself previously told People that Harry was “completely fine” about his book, and sources told Woman’s Day that Harry’s chumminess with his late mother’s brother made things “very uncomfortable” for King Charles and Prince William.

However, on September 28, when Earl Spencer was interviewed on CBS Mornings in the US, the messaging had changed.

Spencer, 62, had something “really important” he wanted to make clear.

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Prince Harry came under fire over his silence over his uncle Earl Spencer’s book. (Credit: Getty)

“Nobody knew about [the book] except my wife, obviously, and the publishers. I didn’t tell any of the family until just before it was released publicly,” he shared, adding that he “didn’t want anyone to think” other family members were “in any way involved” in the book – and by that he meant “particularly” Harry.

Now, insiders say Spencer’s move to clarify the situation may have come about due to Harry’s desire to maintain ties with his father.

“Harry has been trying to skate down the middle and insist that he’s not taking sides, but that’s just not possible,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

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“His uncle is going after the King with a vengeance, if he doesn’t distance himself the only conclusion is that he’s co-signing this attack on his own father.

“It’s very self-defeating because he’s on this huge push to try and get back in His Majesty’s good graces and he was actually making progress.

“But now that’s all come grinding to a halt because of course the King, and every one of his advisors, is now questioning how trustworthy he can possibly be if he’s not prepared to distance himself from a man that’s trying to sabotage the monarchy.”

Harry is said to be keen to maintain ties with his father King Charles, pictured on September 22. (Credit: Getty)

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The source went on to claim that Harry had been under “a huge amount of pressure to cut Charles Spencer off” amid fallout from the book.

However, for the Duke – who is known to be close to the family of the late Princess Diana – that was a step too far.

“Harry understands their position but he simply can’t imagine turning his back on his uncle, not after the way Charles and the whole Spencer clan have stood by him and Meghan,” the insider adds.

However, while Harry continues to tread a fine line between two warring factions of his family, Meghan has reportedly gone to great lengths to ensure the Sussexes are spared from any leaks that might damage what relationship they do have with King Charles.

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Writing on his Naughty But Nice substack, entertainment reporter Rob Shuter said sources had told him the Duchess wants non-disclosure agreements signed before accepting dinner invitations.

“Meghan is deadly serious,” a source told the outlet. “If there’s any chance private or royal matters will be discussed, she wants an NDA in place before she even says yes. No signature, no Meghan.”

As her husband navigates his warring family, Meghan is said to have come up with a plan for privacy. (Credit: Getty)

The topic is no doubt particularly sensitive after lifestyle guru Martha Stewart claimed in an August interview with People, that Meghan had been chatting about her visit to see King Charles at a dinner party she attended.

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“I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night. We were both guests at a dinner party in California,” Martha told the outlet.

“And she had just gotten back from the palace. I didn’t talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it.”

A fellow guest later spoke out to say the claim was “simply untrue”.

Shuter says his sources claim Meghan believes she is simply “protecting her privacy” with the NDA move.

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“But back in Britain, where she and Harry are rebuilding their lives, sources warn demanding legal agreements from dinner companions could make an already complicated social return even trickier,” he writes.

“Harry needs old friends around him,” one source told Shuter. “Start handing those friends NDAs before dinner and they will decide to eat somewhere else.”

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