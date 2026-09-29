‘Very raw’: Rebecca Gibney’s eerie encounter days after ‘tumour’ message

Rebecca Gibney says her late mother paid her a visit to share an important message.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, the Packed to the Rafters star took to Instagram to share what happened when she woke in the middle of the night to find that her late mother Shirley was in the room with her.

“So I woke up in the middle of the night, which isn’t unusual, but it was as if Mum was in the room and we were having a conversation about the fact that we seem to be so distracted by what people are doing on social media — how they’re aging, if they’ve had surgery, are too skinny, too fat, their sexuality, how they identify. I mean, we are all made up of masculine and feminine energy right?” she opened her post.

“It’s the yin and yang. Some people have more of one or the other — some identify as male, some female, some as neither. Where is the harm in letting people just be? Why are we threatened by what someone else is doing? If they are not hurting anyone else?”

Rebecca’s mother Shirley passed away earlier this year. Credit: Instagram.

Advertisement

She continued on to say she often feels more in her masculine energy than her feminine energy.

“I have always been more comfortable in pants. I like wearing suits and jeans and I’m not a fan of heels or dresses. So what? I also don’t like labels. I never have. I’m born female but it doesn’t dictate who I am. I’m just a human. Doing the best I can like everybody else. A big ball of energy. And we are all made up of it,” she wrote.

She finished her message with the reminder that “everyone is just doing their best”.

“And I think my midnight convo with Mum was to remind me to encourage others,” she added.

Advertisement

Now sources close to Rebecca tell Woman’s Day feeling her mother’s presence has helped the Wanted star navigate her grief over the past three months.

“Bec is missing her mum enormously, and those quiet moments in the middle of the night can make the loss feel especially real,” an insider says.

“Those memories can be incredibly powerful. For Bec, feeling her mum’s presence in those moments has brought a sense of comfort while she’s navigating the grief.”

They continued, explaining that nighttime is when the 61-year-old feels most connected to her mum.

Advertisement

“Bec has been reflecting a lot on the little things she remembers about her mum — her voice, her mannerisms and the familiar moments they shared. It’s those small memories that can suddenly catch her off guard, particularly when everything is quiet,” they explain.

Bec finds her mother’s presence in the quiet moments comforting. Credit: Instagram.

“While the sadness is still very raw, Bec is also grateful for the memories that have been coming back to her. She knows there will be difficult days, but she’s trying to hold onto those moments and the feeling of closeness they bring.”

Rebecca’s update comes just days after she shared that her older brother Patrick had survived two brain tumours earlier in his life.

Advertisement

“This is my 69-year-old brother Patrick. Diagnosed at 24 with the first of two brain tumours when his wife Annie was pregnant with their first child,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of Patrick dancing outdoors.

“His unwavering faith and optimism carried him through and he has been dancing his way through life ever since.”

She ended her tribute to her brother with a plea to her 252,000 followers.

“Be like Patrick,” she wrote.



Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.