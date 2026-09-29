‘Genuine sadness’: New details over Today Show star’s shock exit amid ‘bust-up’ claim

The announcement came on September 18, while Today Show co-host Sarah Abo was on maternity leave. The star was leaving Channel Nine’s famed brekky TV slot, although she assured viewers “there is more to come”.

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It was quickly confirmed that Tom Steinfort and Sylvia Jeffreys would become the new hosts of the Today Show – and in a gushing tribute, Sarah’s friend and colleague, newsreader Jayne Azzopardi, called the star a “class act”.

Sarah had welcomed a son, Sonny, with her husband of 12 years Cyrus Moran, only in July, and in her own heartfelt statement said that welcoming a family after a “significant journey” had been her “greatest achievement”.

However, after the poignant farewell, more claims have been made about the circumstances surrounding Sarah’s departure.

More details have emerged about Sarah Abo’s shock departure from The Today Show. (Credit: Instagram)

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The Daily Telegraph reported that the network decided not to renew Sarah’s contract, while News.com.au reported that it was Sarah’s loyalty to her recently-axed co-host Karl Stefanovic – coupled with a network view that their partnership wasn’t delivering what they wanted on air – which led to her being let go.

The outlet cited sources “with knowledge of Abo’s bust-up with Nine”, who claimed Sarah was upset over how the network had let Karl go. She had reportedly made her feelings on the matter known.

Now, an insider tells Woman’s Day how the close-knit Today Show team rallied around Sarah amid the drama.

“You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn’t like Sarah. She remained incredibly loyal to Karl and wasn’t afraid to make her feelings about his exit known to the people at the top, but that never changed how her colleagues felt about her,” the source shares.

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“If anything, it earned her even more respect. Sarah said what a lot of people were thinking.

“She might come across as someone who wouldn’t rock the boat, but she’s always stood up for herself, her friends, her family and, above all, what she believes in.”

Sarah Abo herself has said there’s “more to come”. (Credit: Instagram/sarahabo)

Naturally, Sarah remains highly-esteemed by industry colleagues, and she was spotted at an NRL match on September 27, alongside former co-stars Tom Steinfort, Clint Stanaway and others.

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A source says, it simply serves as proof of her professionalism and that she’s “not finished with TV”.

“While she’s said goodbye to the early mornings and the Today desk, she’s still very much in touch with her former colleagues at Nine – and she still speaks to Karl,” the source says.

“There’s absolutely no bad blood between them. Her departure was a real shock to a lot of people, and there was genuine sadness behind the scenes.

“Everyone is firmly in Sarah’s corner and wants to see her happy. And she’s certainly not finished with television.”

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Sarah Abo reunited with colleagues in late September at a NRL match. (Credit: Instagram/sarahabo)

Certainly, on September 16, the Daily Telegraph poured fuel on rumours of a possible move to Seven.

“I think they would give her her own space on the weekend with a time frame to improve the ratings and if it works she will move into the weeknights role,” a source told the outlet.

An insider tells Woman’s Day that Sarah has “already had opportunities from other networks come her way”, and there are some potential roles she is “seriously considering”.

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“But right now, she’s enjoying being a mum and making the most of her time with Sonny,” the insider adds.

“She knows the rest can wait.”

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