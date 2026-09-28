‘One day at a time’: Emotional Peter Overton update amid sad family news

Media personality Jessica Rowe is said to be by her news anchor husband Peter Overton’s side as he grieves the loss of his beloved father John.

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Dr John Herbert Overton AM passed away peacefully at the age of 88, it was reported on September 26. An obituary described the former anaesthetist as a doctor whose “compassion and skill touched and saved so many lives”.

“Pete is understandably heartbroken, but Jess is helping him take things one day at a time,” a source tells Woman’s Day. “They’re leaning on each other and are determined to get through this together.”

Peter Overton is leaning on his wife, Jessica Rowe, amid a difficult time. (Credit: Getty)

For the couple, it’s a deeply painful chapter – as Peter previously spoke of how his father was someone who he spoke to “every single night”.

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“I ring him and we chat about the day,” Peter told 9Honey in a 2020 interview, describing his father as “the most beautiful human being”.

Indeed, Peter – who celebrated 35 years at Channel Nine in September – owes his career to his dad.

John was working at the Royal North Shore Hospital when Peter was a teenager who loved to ask “questions about people”.

At the time, a Sydney radio station called 2UE supported the very hospital where John was an anaesthetist.

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“I asked Dad, I think I was 15, if he could ask the boss of 2UE, if I could do some work experience,” Peter explained in an interview with TV Tonight in September.

“From that moment, I went in every weekend for several years, for 12 hours a day for free, collating sports results and learning radio.

“I remember I got on air about 17 or 18 and and I thought, ‘This is for me! I love this, and I love stories! I love information. I love being able to write about it.’ That’s where it all began.”

Peter Overton and his father John. (Credit: Nine)

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An insider tells Woman’s Day that Peter’s bond with his father was truly “special”.

“His dad was someone Pete could always turn to, and they shared a really close relationship,” the source shares.

“This is understandably a huge loss for him. Pete really looked up to his dad and valued his advice enormously. They could have a laugh together, but there was also so much love and respect between them.”

The insider went on to explain that it was going to take Peter time to come to terms with not having his father around.

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Jessica Rowe is supporting her husband through his father’s loss. (Credit: Instagram/jessicarowe)

“Pete is finding some comfort in looking back on the memories he shared with his dad and the special moments they had together,” the source goes on.

“He’ll cherish those memories forever. There are so many little things that remind him of his dad. Those memories mean everything to Pete now, and he’ll carry them with him for the rest of his life.”

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