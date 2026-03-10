MasterChef Australia is returning in 2026 — Here’s what we know so far

Heat up your frypan and grab your apron because MasterChef Australia is back for 2026!

The return of the beloved cooking show was announced back in November. However, it’s only now that we get to see a sneak peek at the brand new series. It aims to find Australia’s very best at-home cooks whilst celebrating the talented cooks that have gone from their own at-home kitchens to creating full-on food empires.

The judges rally around the winner of season 17 of MasterChef Australia. (Credit: 10)

Now in it’s 18th season, the upcoming series of MasterChef is all about the superstars of at-home cooking. Thankfully, after almost 20 years on our screens, the incoming MasterChef contestants have plenty of incredible home-cooks turned legends who primed their skills in the iconic MasterChef kitchens to look to for inspiration.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, this season of MasterChef is filled with exciting cameos from home-grown heroes like Jimmy and Jane Barnes and iconic Wildlife Warrior, Robert Irwin.

We can’t wait to find out whether Robert is just as handy in the kitchen as he is handling a croc!

Jimmy and Jane Barnes. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images) (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images) Robert Irwin. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for TV WEEK Logie Awards)

Is there a MasterChef Australia 2026 trailer?

Kind of! Here’s a sneak peak of the incoming 2026 MasterChef season so far!

Who are the MasterChef Australia 2026 judges?

In 2026, all of the judges are returning for another batch of MasterChef kitchen chaos!

That means that we’ll see MasterChef kitchen alums Andy Allen and Poh Ling Yeow return to inspire the at-home cooks. They’ll be joined by French chef and restaurateur Jean-Christophe Novelli and food journalist Sofia Levin.

Just like the dishes they taste in the kitchen, these four have a great blend of different styles and flavours and we’re over the moon that they’ll be back on our screens in 2026.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 07: Andy Allen, Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin, and Jean-Christophe Novelli attend the 2025 AACTA Awards Presented By Foxtel Group at HOTA (Home of the Arts) on February 07, 2025 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Dan Peled/Getty Images for AFI)

When is MasterChef Australia 2026 airing?

We don’t know exactly when MasterChef Australia will land on our screens in 2026. However, according to Channel 10, the new season is set to be “coming soon”.

While soon can’t come soon enough, you can get your MasterChef fix by watching all previous seasons on 10Play.

