Who has left MasterChef Australia Back to Win 2025?

In the first elimination episode of the season, Cath farewelled the MasterChef kitchen after burning a key component of her Japanese dish, mushrooms, on the grill.

Sadly, the burnt taste overpowered the rest of the dish, jeopordising her chance at taking home the trophy.

The 54-year-old took to Instagram on her departure, “Devastated that I have gone out on a dish that I love…cooking at home is so much easier with a glass of wine in my hand😜

“Proud that I was brave and went back to MasterChef knowing how hard it was going to be.

“Grateful for meeting the MasterChef legends that I now call family…good luck everyone, I can’t wait to see what you do.

“I’m even more grateful for my beautiful family and friends. Thank you darling Brad, Alex, Abby & Ted🐾”