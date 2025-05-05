Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Reality TV

Who has left MasterChef Australia Back to Win 2025?

Spoiler alert!
Brand logo of TV WEEK
annabel lane
Loading the player...

MasterChef Australia is back for a new season, Back to Win, with the show bringing back past contestants, giving them a second (or third) shot at taking home the trophy.

Advertisement

The competition is already heating up, with the stakes a lot higher as contestants battle it out to impress judges Andy Allen, Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli.

Here’s who has left the MasterChef Australia competition so far…

Cath Collins
(Credit: Instagram)

Cath Collins

Season 15

In the first elimination episode of the season, Cath farewelled the MasterChef kitchen after burning a key component of her Japanese dish, mushrooms, on the grill.

Sadly, the burnt taste overpowered the rest of the dish, jeopordising her chance at taking home the trophy.

The 54-year-old took to Instagram on her departure, “Devastated that I have gone out on a dish that I love…cooking at home is so much easier with a glass of wine in my hand😜

“Proud that I was brave and went back to MasterChef knowing how hard it was going to be.

“Grateful for meeting the MasterChef legends that I now call family…good luck everyone, I can’t wait to see what you do.

“I’m even more grateful for my beautiful family and friends. Thank you darling Brad, Alex, Abby & Ted🐾”

Advertisement
Pete Campbell
(Credit: Instagram)

Pete Campbell

Season 13

Pete put up a good fight in season 13 of MasterChef Australia, coming second in his nail-biting competition.

The 40-year-old shared a shock diagnosis with Woman’s Day that he had been bravely battling Hodgkin lymphoma, causing him to withdraw from the competition to undergo chemotherapy.

“The diagnosis was a complete shock. Given I had no other symptoms and felt completely healthy, I asked (kinda begged) the doctor if I could start treatment after the competition,” he shared.

“She told me I’d possibly die and that’s when the severity of the situation really hit me and replaced the disappointment. From there I just wanted to start treatment as soon as possible and get better for my family.”

Pete withdrew from the competition in episode three, sharing to his Instagram, “Didn’t even get to cook for the judges! But you know what they say… “if you have cancer you should go get chemo.

“A massive thank you to everyone messaging and checking in, you’re all so nice X”

annabel lane
Annabel Lane

After studying a Bachelor of Communications and Media, majoring in Journalism at The University of Wollongong, Annabel began her career in media in 2022. She is currently a digital content producer for Woman's Day. When she's not covering the latest entertainment news, she can be found at the beach, nestled up reading or binge watching her favourite reality tv show

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement