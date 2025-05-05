Who has left MasterChef Australia Back to Win 2025?

MasterChef Australia is back for a new season, Back to Win, with the show bringing back past contestants, giving them a second (or third) shot at taking home the trophy.
The competition is already heating up, with the stakes a lot higher as contestants battle it out to impress judges Andy Allen, Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli.
Here’s who has left the MasterChef Australia competition so far…
Cath Collins
Season 15
In the first elimination episode of the season, Cath farewelled the MasterChef kitchen after burning a key component of her Japanese dish, mushrooms, on the grill.
Sadly, the burnt taste overpowered the rest of the dish, jeopordising her chance at taking home the trophy.
The 54-year-old took to Instagram on her departure, “Devastated that I have gone out on a dish that I love…cooking at home is so much easier with a glass of wine in my hand😜
“Proud that I was brave and went back to MasterChef knowing how hard it was going to be.
“Grateful for meeting the MasterChef legends that I now call family…good luck everyone, I can’t wait to see what you do.
“I’m even more grateful for my beautiful family and friends. Thank you darling Brad, Alex, Abby & Ted🐾”
Pete Campbell
Season 13
Pete put up a good fight in season 13 of MasterChef Australia, coming second in his nail-biting competition.
The 40-year-old shared a shock diagnosis with Woman’s Day that he had been bravely battling Hodgkin lymphoma, causing him to withdraw from the competition to undergo chemotherapy.
“The diagnosis was a complete shock. Given I had no other symptoms and felt completely healthy, I asked (kinda begged) the doctor if I could start treatment after the competition,” he shared.
“She told me I’d possibly die and that’s when the severity of the situation really hit me and replaced the disappointment. From there I just wanted to start treatment as soon as possible and get better for my family.”
Pete withdrew from the competition in episode three, sharing to his Instagram, “Didn’t even get to cook for the judges! But you know what they say… “if you have cancer you should go get chemo.
“A massive thank you to everyone messaging and checking in, you’re all so nice X”